Iowa City, IA

U of I Hospitals and Clinics to pay 8,000 employees over timing of paychecks

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics must pay a penalty to about 8,000 current and former employees after a lawsuit over the timing of paychecks. KCRG reports the decision was handed down...

Hospital employee pay increases, by the numbers

Several hospitals have recently announced investments in employee compensation. Here are six hospital pay increases by the numbers, as reported by Becker's:. 1. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh, Pa.) The benefits: Allegheny Health is investing in pay increases and benefits, as well as loan and tuition forgiveness for May graduates of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Health
City
Iowa City, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches

In the past month, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including excessive amounts of cockroaches, moldy cauliflower, bugs inside bottles of liquor and the lack of a restaurant license. One Iowa restaurant was cited for preparing diners’ food on top of a trash can […] The post Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
KGLO News

Another push to update Iowa’s 44-year-old ‘Bottle Bill’

DES MOINES — A plan to revamp Iowa’s “Bottle Bill” has cleared its first hurdle in the Iowa Senate and key lawmakers vow this is the year they’ll approve changes in the system for redeeming the nickel deposits on cans and bottles. Senator Ken Rozenboom,...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit

A bill that awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds could result in the dismissal of a lawsuit over the constitutionality of Iowa’s licensing laws. In December, a Texas company filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state of Iowa for requiring that hair-threading professionals undergo 600 hours of training to become licensed. Arsah Enterprise Inc., […] The post Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Care facility is fined after woman, left unattended in liquor store, consumes vodka

A resident of an Iowa City home for people with disabilities drank three-fourths of a bottle of vodka after being left unattended in a liquor store last October, according to state records. NeuroRestorative, a five-bed home that provides rehabilitation services for people with brain injuries and mental illnesses, has been fined $10,500 by the state […] The post Care facility is fined after woman, left unattended in liquor store, consumes vodka appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Sketchy Study Thinks it Found the Ugliest City in Iowa

Iowa is home to tons of beautiful cities, historic landmarks, theme parks, historic college campuses, and most importantly, great people. This study shocked me a little when it named this city the ugliest city in Iowa. I believe the saying is "beauty is within the eye of the beholder" and it's hard to grasp how this area could be considered ugly.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Unusual weeds growing in Iowa lawns since derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A nuisance growing in your lawn may be the result of the 2020 derecho. A lawn care company in Cedar Rapids says it’s started finding ag weeds in yards since the storm, something the company never had to treat prior. “Ag weeds that grow out...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Source of Problems at Iowa Falls Kwik Star Found

(Iowa Falls, IA) — State health officials have now determined what caused three Iowa Falls convenience store employees to become seriously ill while at work Tuesday. According to John Mchugh, director of corporate communications for Kwik Star Incorporated, the problem was caused by oven cleaner that was not completely cleaned up before the store’s oven was used again. The affected employees were sent to the hospital when proper cleaning procedures were not followed and the oven cleaner vaporized. All employees were reported as having returned to normal health status as of Wednesday.
IOWA FALLS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bottle/Can Deposit Bill Passes Iowa Senate

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill to make changes in Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law has made it farther in the Iowa legislature this year than any previous attempt. Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig guided the bill through Senate debate Tuesday before the upper chamber passed it 31 to 18. It will let grocery stores refuse bottle and can returns starting next summer and would increase the handling fee for redemption centers from one cent to three cents of every nickel deposit on a beverage container. The wholesalers that distribute beer and pop to retailers would be able to keep unredeemed deposits. Democrats in the Senate opposed the bill, saying there are only 60 redemption centers operating in the state and it will kill the redemption program. A slightly different approach is eligible for debate in the Iowa House.
IOWA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Almost pay time: New York City hospitals' job posting add-on is weeks away

New York City employers must include salary ranges for any advertised job, promotion or transfer opportunity, effective May 15. It behooves employers nationwide to take note. Under the regulation, adopted Jan. 15, employers are required to disclose a salary range "from the lowest to the highest salary the employer in good faith believes at the time of the posting it would pay for the advertised job, promotion or transfer opportunity" on all job advertisements for positions in New York City. It applies to employers with more than four employees but excludes temporary hiring firms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KCCI.com

Findings released after investigation into assisted living facility death

BONDURANT, Iowa — The Department of Inspections and Appeals released a 70-page report about the 77-year-old woman that died of hypothermia after being left out in the cold at anassisted living facility in Bondurant. The report states Lynne Stewart had Alzheimer's and was receiving care at the Courtyard Estates...
BONDURANT, IA

