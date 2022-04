ANN ARBOR, MI - The dean of the University of Michigan dentistry school has been recommended to take over as interim provost by interim UM President Mary Sue Coleman. Laurie McCauley would take over for Provost Susan Collins in mid-May pending the approval of the UM Board of Regents at its March 24 meeting, according to a university news release. Her term would run through June 2023 or until a permanent provost is picked.

