Line Elementary School in Newfield, Maine is not a rich school and one parent is trying to help kids feel included. Julie Tibbetts is a parent who cares about the kids at Line Elementary. It is one of Maine's more economically challenged schools. The staff is incredible and caring, but the students don't have a lot of spare money to go around. Nearly half of the students are on free or reduced lunch.

NEWFIELD, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO