Philadelphia, PA

Philly Police Officer Struck By Hit and Run Driver Near Mayfair

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNo serious injuries were sustained by the police. That’s the good news. The bad news is that a Philadelphia Police Officer assigned to the 15th District was struck by a suspected DUI driver last night. The incident happened on the 6700 block of Torresdale Ave. The officer had just pulled over...

