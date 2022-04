In a stunning move, Bruce Arians is hanging his whistle up. The 69-year-old is retiring from coaching the Buccaneers, as first reported by Peter King, and will be replaced by defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Arians will move to the front office as a “senior consultant for football.” In a phone call with NBC, Arians said it was important to him to leave the franchise in good hands for the next steward, and that Tom Brady’s return was a major factor in his decision to walk away.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO