The Masked Singer Season 7 kicked off with an epic premiere last week, so the second episode had some high standards to live up to. Two performers had the first-ever duel in Masked Singer history, while the four panelists and guest star Eric Stonestreet continued making outrageous guesses for the mystery singers. Host Nick Cannon called The Masked Singer "America's best-kept secret" at the top of the show, but it's no secret that people will still be talking about the shocking ending on Thursday.

