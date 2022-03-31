ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

A key inflation gauge sets 40-year high as gas and food soar

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0498vz_0evI9lV500
Inflation State Rebates FILE - Gas prices are displayed at a gas station Friday, March 11, 2022, in Long Beach, Calif. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) (Ashley Landis)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.4% in February compared with a year ago, with sharply higher prices for food, gasoline and other necessities squeezing Americans' finances.

The figure reported Thursday by the Commerce Department was the largest year-over-year rise since January 1982. Excluding volatile prices for food and energy, so-called core inflation increased 5.4% in February from 12 months earlier.

Robust consumer demand has combined with shortages of many goods to fuel the sharpest price jumps in four decades. Measures of inflation will likely worsen in the coming months because Thursday's report doesn't reflect the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which occurred Feb. 24. The war has disrupted global oil markets and accelerated prices for wheat, nickel and other key commodities.

Squeezed by inflation, consumers increased their spending by just 0.2% in February, down from a much larger 2.7% gain in January. Adjusted for inflation, spending actually fell 0.4% last month. The decline partly reflected a shift away from heavy spending on goods to a focus on services, such as health care, travel and entertainment, which consumers had long avoided during the worst of the pandemic.

Spending on such services grew 0.6%, the most since July, while purchases of autos, furniture, clothes and other goods dropped 2.1%. Many economists had previously suggested that a shift away from goods purchases might loosen supply chain snarls and cool inflation. But prices are still rising rapidly for goods, including a 1.1% increase in February.

Americans' overall incomes rose 0.5% in February, the highest gain since November and up from just 0.1% in January. Wages and salaries jumped 0.8%, the most in four months.

Businesses have been raising pay to attract and keep employees — a trend that is benefiting workers but also giving employers cause to raise prices to offset their higher labor costs. That cycle is helping fuel inflation.

Last month, food costs climbed 1.4%, the most in nearly two years. Energy costs spiked 3.7%, the biggest such increase since October.

The Federal Reserve responded this month to the inflation surge by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a quarter-point from near zero, and it's likely to keep raising it well into next year. Because its rate affects many consumer and business loans, the Fed's rate hikes will make borrowing more expensive and could weaken the economy over time.

Michael Feroli of JPMorgan is among economists who now think the Fed will raise its key rate by an aggressive half-point in both May and June. The central bank hasn't raised its benchmark rate by a half-point in two decades, a sign of how concerned it has become about the persistent surge in inflation.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.6% from January to February, up slightly from the previous month’s increase of 0.5% and matching the highest monthly figure since 2008. Core prices rose 0.4%, down from a 0.5% increase in January.

Gas prices have soared in the past month in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion, which led the United Kingdom and the Biden administration to ban Russia’s oil exports. The cost of a gallon of gas shot up to a national average of $4.24 a gallon Wednesday, according to AAA. That’s up 63 cents from a month ago, when it was $3.61.

Michael Pearce, an economist at Capital Economics, estimated that the gas price spike will cost Americans an annualized $100 billion in March.

Americans will likely dig into their savings to cover the higher gas costs in the near term, he said. “But if higher gasoline prices are sustained, that will eventually weigh on spending in other areas.”

On Thursday, President Joe Biden is expected to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil a day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve in an effort to reduce gas prices.

Thursday’s report follows a more widely monitored inflation gauge, the consumer price index, that was issued earlier this month. The CPI jumped to 7.9% in February from a year ago, the sharpest such increase in four decades.

Many economists still expect inflation to peak in the coming months. In part, that’s because price spikes that occurred last year, when the economy widely reopened, will begin to make the year-over-year price increases appear smaller. Yet Fed officials project that inflation, as measured by its preferred gauge, will still be a comparatively high 4.3% by the end of this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

Inflation continues to climb in US after hitting 40-year high

Rates of inflation in the United States are still increasing after hitting a 40-year high in January 2022. The Consumer Price Index for All Consumers (CPI-U) has increased by nearly 8% in a year. The increase in inflation caused by the short-term effects of the pandemic is no longer a...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
insideedition.com

Americans See Highest Inflation in Nearly 40 Years, CPI Reports

Hold onto your wallets, inflation is costing the average U.S. household nearly $300 more a month, according to Moody Analytic analysis, CNBC reported. “It is going to get worse before it gets better,” Moody’s senior economist Ryan Sweet said. Sweet, who conducted the analysis, explained that the actual...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wages And Salaries#Price Index#Inflation#Food Prices#Gas Prices#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Americans#The Commerce Department
BBC

Inflation hits new 30-year high in February

The cost of living continued to soar last month, according to official figures. Prices rose by 6.2% in the 12 months to February - the fastest for 30 years - as fuel, energy and food costs surged. Prices are rising faster than wages and the Bank of England thinks it...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ukraine at a ‘turning point’, says Zelensky as he warns other nations could wage war if ‘we don’t stop Putin’

Ukraine is now at a “difficult turning point”, President Volodmyr Zelensky has said as he appealed for help from western allies after Russia continued to shell Kyiv and northern Chernihiv despite a pledge to scale back military operations in the cities."If we really are fighting for freedom and in defence of democracy together, then we have a right to demand help in this difficult turning point,” Mr Zelensky said in a direct appeal to the US during his nightly video address as Russia’s invasion entered a sixth week.He called for more support in the form of tanks, aircraft and...
POLITICS
WBAY Green Bay

Inflation hits business owners with higher prices on gas, rent, food

WATCH: Krav Maga self-defense class helps Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. At least 35 people were killed, 134 injured at military facility in Ukraine. Ukraine says at least 35 people were killed and 134 injured at a military facility near Lviv. 2 killed when car slams into outdoor diners at DC...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
SPY

As Inflation Hits 40 Year High, Visible Is Offering 3 Months of Wireless For Just $20 Per Month

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The world is expensive right now. Gas prices have skyrocketed, and record-high inflation has hiked up the cost of everything from airplane tickets to household staples like paper towels. If you’re feeling the effects of rising gas prices, you’re probably resorting to cutting out fun purchases like alcohol, clothing and travel so you can afford your true monthly must-haves, like your phone plan. Thankfully, there’s Visible and their as low as $25/month cell phone...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Looks Set To Soar And How To Trade This Key Pattern

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was trading mostly flat on Friday in a tight range between about $1,001 and $1,017 after trading in a fairly tight range on Thursday. The two-day tight trading ranges have caused Tesla to develop a double inside bar pattern on the daily chart. An inside bar pattern indicates a period of consolidation and is usually followed by a continuation move in the direction of the current trend.
STOCKS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Talks on new UN climate report going down to the wire

BERLIN — (AP) — Negotiations between scientists and governments over a key United Nations climate report were going down to the wire Sunday, as officials from major emerging economies insisted that it should recognize their right to development. The latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change,...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
98K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy