Sustainability Leader Clean Harbors Sees Green As It Breaks Out Into Buy Zone

Single-function automated teller machines (ATMs) are on the way out, and worldwide deployment of multifunction automated deposit terminals (ADTs) is projected to grow 8% by 2026, even as the overall number of deployed ATMs declines. The Asia-Pacific market led the world in deployment of ADTs in 2020 at 61%, compared to North America, where just 34% of ATMs did more than dispense cash. At the same time, consumers still do a lot of their banking through ATMs. Even though just 11% of consumers in a September 2021 PYMNTS study rated ATMs as their most-used banking channel, 41% said they use ATMs for some portion of their banking engagement.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO