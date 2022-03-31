ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sustainability Leader Clean Harbors Sees Green As It Breaks Out Into Buy Zone

By MATTHEW GALGANI
Investor's Business Daily
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter resetting its base count, sustainability, decontamination and hazardous materials management specialist Clean...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Honeywell and Trane Back Start-Up Making Low-Carbon Alternative to Concrete

The creation of concrete emits 2 billion tons of carbon annually. Canada-based Nexii has created a new wall system that the company claims is not only climate safe, but climate resilient. Backers include Honeywell and Trane, Lotus Capital and Beedie capital. Total funding so far: $180 million. Real estate is...
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Moving ATMs Into the Future With Cash Recycling

Single-function automated teller machines (ATMs) are on the way out, and worldwide deployment of multifunction automated deposit terminals (ADTs) is projected to grow 8% by 2026, even as the overall number of deployed ATMs declines. The Asia-Pacific market led the world in deployment of ADTs in 2020 at 61%, compared to North America, where just 34% of ATMs did more than dispense cash. At the same time, consumers still do a lot of their banking through ATMs. Even though just 11% of consumers in a September 2021 PYMNTS study rated ATMs as their most-used banking channel, 41% said they use ATMs for some portion of their banking engagement.
ECONOMY
HuffPost

Green Hydrogen: The New Star Of The Clean Energy Revolution

Glad you asked! Green hydrogen is hydrogen that is generated from renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar. And guess what? When used for energy, its only emission is water!. The big deal about SoCalGas’s Angeles Link is that it’s one of America’s first major moves in delivering green...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Tree Hugger

California's 'Solar Canals' Will Save Water and Produce Clean Energy

A public-private-academic partnership plans to install solar panels over water canals in California in a bid to produce clean energy and help preserve the state's dwindling water resources. Construction of Project Nexus, the “first-ever solar panel over canal development in the United States,” will start next fall and is scheduled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheConversationCanada

Here's how food waste can generate clean energy

Food waste is a growing problem in Canada and many other parts of the world — and it is only expected to get worse in the coming years. The world population is expected to grow to 9.7 billion by 2050, alongside global food demand. Not only will this create large amounts of food and municipal organic waste, but there will also be increasing amounts of agricultural waste as the global demand of vegetables, fruits and grains increases. An estimated 60 per cent of food produced in Canada — over 35 million tonnes per year — ends up in landfills. However,...
ENVIRONMENT
FOXBusiness

US companies add 455,000 jobs in March, ADP report shows

U.S. companies hired employees at a healthy clip in March, suggesting the labor market is still strong and that businesses are eager to fill a near-record number of open positions, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning. Companies added 455,000 jobs in March, slightly above the 450,000...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Harbors#Sustainability#Hazardous Materials#Materials Management#Composite Rating#The Ibd Stock Analysis
Phys.org

The importance of global water quality and access

Clean drinking water is a critical component for sustainable development—from poverty reduction to economic growth and environmental sustainability. Currently, according to the United Nations (UN) there is a global water crisis affecting almost 2.2 billion people who lack access to safe water. To raise awareness of the crisis and support the global work advancing Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation the UN identified March 22 as World Water Day.
ENVIRONMENT
LisaB

Is residential solar power the answer to our energy problems?

Solar energy can help alleviate the energy crisisVivint Solar/Unsplash. Alternative forms of energy have been gaining headway for years. Alternative energy sources, like solar energy, help decrease emissions from burning fossil fuels, harming the atmosphere. Numerous companies have developed alternative energy sources like wind, water, and solar. Lately, solar power has made a big bang in residential and industrial buildings. It is the most common energy source used to alleviate electricity costs. Though many are for solar power energy, there is still resistance and questions.
Forbes

Transforming The Supply Chain With Data Analytics And Intelligence

Founder and CEO of Vibronyx Inc., powering more resilient supply chains with digital transformation technology and services. Data may not be considered a revolutionary concept, but today, it is considered a fundamental component of digital transformation. Data is the key to achieving breakthroughs in supply chain management that the industry once considered impossible. Now, with the advent of the metaverse, the lines between the digital and physical worlds continue to blur. To compose a supply chain agile enough and prepared for such a future world, organizations must invest in effective data analytics to mine data for valuable, proactive insights and accelerate intelligent decision-making.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
TechCrunch

Rental car delivery startup Kyte is growing its fleet to 10,000 vehicles

Kyte, which is currently in 13 U.S. markets and will launch in Portland, Oregon this week, plans to grow its fleet to around 10,000 vehicles in the next year, according to the company. While electric vehicles and vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) don’t make up much, if any, of Kyte’s current fleet, the company wants to prioritize those offerings for its customers in the future.
PORTLAND, OR
freightwaves.com

Zero-emission vehicle regulations on the rise, strong partnerships help fleets get ahead

Electric vehicles have been a popular talking point in the logistics industry for several years. At the same time, climate change research — and consumer sentiment toward it — has pushed companies across all industries to reevaluate their business practices through a more eco-conscious lens. With all eyes on EVs and their projected role in meeting urgent sustainability targets, emission regulations are on the rise.
CARS
TBR News Media

Leaders launch rain garden initiative to protect Northport Harbor

On March 16, environmental advocates met with public officials at the Northport Yacht Club to announce the addition of four rain gardens along Northport Harbor. Adrienne Esposito, executive director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment, said her organization has partnered with the Village of Northport and the Northport Yacht Club to address water pollution. According to her, rain gardens are a cost-effective and simple way to protect the harbor.
NORTHPORT, NY
freightwaves.com

The telematics of retention — Taking the Hire Road

The cost of driver turnover in the trucking industry has seen numbers in the billions of dollars in recent years. Some surveys indicate that more than 50% of drivers leave their jobs within the first six months. The annual turnover rate for the trucking industry in 2021 was 90%. Driver...
ECONOMY
BBC

Clean Air Zone sign updates to cost £186k

Covering over 1,000 out-of-date Clean Air Zone signs in Greater Manchester with stickers will cost taxpayers £186,000, a council report revealed. The project was due to start on 30 May but was paused to allow for further consultation and a review. Stickers saying "under review" will be added to...
POLITICS
Sourcing Journal

‘Gildan Respects’ ESG Campaign Touts ‘Ethical’ Manufacturing

Click here to read the full article. Uniting all ESG communications and marketing under one message, Gildan Respects aims to reinforce the appeal of its apparel production. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNeiman Marcus Has Big Plans for CircularityBella+Canvas Plans High-Tech Alabama Textile FacilityESG Outlook: Treet CEO Jake Disraeli on Boosting Circularity Through RecommerceBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
freightwaves.com

Chargepoint to power Gatik autonomous electric trucks

After focusing on developing its technology and building use cases, middle-mile autonomous vehicle provider Gatik is ready to develop the ancillary items needed to accelerate adoption of its technology. Gatik announced on Monday a partnership with electric vehicle charging provider ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) to develop a charging ecosystem for...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy