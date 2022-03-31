03_31_22 Second Booster Up For Grabs In Maryland

The United States Food and Drug Administration will likely approve a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults next week, The New York Times first reported. As nations relax their COVID-19 protocols amid the spread of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2, infections are surging across Europe once again. As experts in the U.S. are bracing for a potential surge in the country, sources close to the government said the FDA is expected to approve a fourth dose of Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA vaccines for people above the age of 50, CNN reports.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO