Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls Pizza Joint Creates Pizza Thanks To Local Weatherman

By Christine Manika
 18 hours ago
There literally is not a person in the world that doesn't like pizza. It's usually the food to eat when you're hanging out with your friends on a Saturday night. Well, one local Sioux Falls meteorologist recently inspired one pizza joint to create a special pizza. Dakota News Now...

