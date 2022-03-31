ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

In China, luxury hotels are offering babysitting services to stressed out parents working from home

News Channel Nebraska
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThough people in many parts of the world are heading back to the office and kids have returned to school, lockdowns continue across China as the country struggles to contain several Covid-19 outbreaks in line with its zero-Covid policy. This of course leaves parents facing those all-too-familiar challenges many...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

China Offers Up Luxury Investment With Lanvin Backdoor Listing Plan

Chinese private equity giant Fosun will list its Lanvin luxury goods unit in the U.S. using a SPAC backed by Primavera Capital, another major Chinese private equity company. Lanvin is currently losing money, but Fosun believes the company can become profitable by 2024 if it meets its aggressive growth projections.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

The biggest cruise ship in the world sets sail: It has an ice rink and 19 swimming pools, room for 9,200 people and is longer than London's Shard is tall

She is a true behemoth of the ocean; a city on water longer than the Shard is tall with her own Central Park, ice rink, casino, 19 swimming pools, 20 restaurants and 11 bars. Weighing in at 236,857 tons – five times that of the Titanic – the Wonder of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, set sail in spectacular style on Friday for her maiden seven-day voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Caribbean.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Hotel#Hotels#Hotel Industry#Hotel Room#Covid#Chinese#Mandarin Oriental#Studycation Package#Omicron#Cnn Travel
The Independent

China plane crash: Human remains found after Boeing 737 with 132 people on board smashed into mountains

Human remains have been found by search teams scouring the crash site of the Boeing 737-800 airplane that nosedived mid-flight in Guangxi province of China on Monday.Rescue teams found human tissue around the aircraft wreckage after scanning a total 46,000 sq metres as of Wednesday evening, reported state-run Global Times.Wallets, identity, and bank cards have been recovered from the site as well.The material has been sent to an investigation team, officials were quoted as saying on Wednesday night.The search area was expanded to locate the plane’s second black box, which is key to figuring out why the plane unexpectedly...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Chinese man has lived in an airport for 14 YEARS so he can get away from his family plus smoke and drink as much as he wants

Living with family can be overbearing sometimes, and many may feel annoyed and trapped by constant pestering. For Wei Jianguo, a Chinese man who is in his 60s, the solution has been to move to Beijing Capital International Airport, where he is understood to have been living for 14 years now, so that he can smoke and drink as much as he likes.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
TravelNoire

Traveler Escapes Trouble After Helping An ‘Elderly Woman’ With Her Luggage

Everyone has had that moment where they’ve encountered a senior citizen struggling with their bags and in need of assistance. Whether they were fumbling with a bunch of groceries trying to make it to their car or having a hard time getting their bags to their front porch, it is human nature to want to offer help to them and, if accepted, take a weight off their shoulders. Well, the next time you’re traveling and see an elderly traveler needing help with their luggage, you might think twice before offering a helping hand.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

This Charming Hotel in the Heart of Baja California Is the Perfect Under-the-radar Mexico Vacation

If you're looking for arts, culture, and waterside adventure in Mexico, the Baja Club Hotel in La Paz delivers on all fronts. Although the outside looks unassuming, what lies behind the stately entryway provides an oasis for travelers who wish to have their accommodations serve as the ultimate retreat. Stepping through the carved wooden doors reveals the interior of the original 1910 villa, which belonged to an affluent family steeped in the area's once-thriving pearl farming culture. Although the heyday of La Paz's pearling industry has long passed, the cream-colored facade pays homage to a bygone era.
TRAVEL
veranda.com

These Are the 10 Most Luxurious Treehouse Hotels in the World

Tired of booking the same old hotel or all-inclusive resort for your vacation? As plush as the amenities may be, even the nicest hotels can feel stagnant after a while. Thankfully, if you're looking to elevate your next vacation stay, treehouse hotels are here to help. Exactly as they sound, treehouse hotels are rooms (and sometimes full resorts) nestled amongst the trees. While some are more quaint than others, luxury treehouse hotels exist—and they're a sight to behold. Where some treehouse hotels boast clear-blue ocean views, others sit alongside snowy mountains for easy ski-in-ski-out access; where some feature rustic-chic wooden designs, others are outfitted in floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the unmatched views. No matter what your goal or aesthetic is for your vacation—relaxation, adventure, or a family bonding experience—treehouse hotels are a great place to book your stay. Of course, it helps to know the best treehouse hotels and which ones are actually worth reserving. That's where we come in. Ahead, find 10 luxury treehouse hotels that will make you want to plan your next vacation ASAP.
TRAVEL
Parents Magazine

5 Tips for Going on Vacation With Small Children

This spring or summer, many families will be taking their first family vacation in over two years. Some will be taking their first family vacation ever. Needless to say, we all may need a bit of pre-trip planning before hopping on our next flight with our littles. Not only do we need to pack a few extra masks and hand sanitizers, we should also grab an extra dose of patience.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TravelNoire

World's Most Haunted Hotels: Langham Hotel, Room 333

The luxurious Langham Hotel is so astoundingly beautiful, no one would suspect it houses one of the world’s most haunted hotel rooms. The meticulously designed hotel was built over a span of two years. It was started in 1863 and completed in 1865. The Prince of Wales came to the opening of one of London’s largest hotels, to date.
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

Venice hotels arming guests with water guns to ward off seagulls

March 23 (UPI) -- Hotels in Venice, Italy, announced guests are being armed against the city's aggressive seagulls with an unusual form of protection: water guns. The AVA, the hotelier's association for the city of Venice, said guests are being given orange water guns to ward off the city's seagulls, which are known to aggressively go after food and anything else they see as edible.
LIFESTYLE
Boston Herald

Hybrid work arrangements offer time at home, face time with the boss

Why are people staying away from the office even as they return to restaurants, movies and air travel?. “It’s not a COVID thing anymore,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Amdocs Inc., a software services company with over 1,000 employees in Plano, Texas. “Now it’s become a lifestyle.”
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy