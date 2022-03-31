In China, luxury hotels are offering babysitting services to stressed out parents working from home

Tired of booking the same old hotel or all-inclusive resort for your vacation? As plush as the amenities may be, even the nicest hotels can feel stagnant after a while. Thankfully, if you're looking to elevate your next vacation stay, treehouse hotels are here to help. Exactly as they sound, treehouse hotels are rooms (and sometimes full resorts) nestled amongst the trees. While some are more quaint than others, luxury treehouse hotels exist—and they're a sight to behold. Where some treehouse hotels boast clear-blue ocean views, others sit alongside snowy mountains for easy ski-in-ski-out access; where some feature rustic-chic wooden designs, others are outfitted in floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the unmatched views. No matter what your goal or aesthetic is for your vacation—relaxation, adventure, or a family bonding experience—treehouse hotels are a great place to book your stay. Of course, it helps to know the best treehouse hotels and which ones are actually worth reserving. That's where we come in. Ahead, find 10 luxury treehouse hotels that will make you want to plan your next vacation ASAP.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO