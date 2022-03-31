ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Student identified as suspect in German university poisoning

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IflBk_0evHxvpt00
Germany University Poisoning File---File photo shows the area around building L201 on the Lichtwiese campus that was cordoned off in Darmstadt, Aug. 23, 2021. Seven people at the Technical University of Darmstadt may have suffered severe health problems, including symptoms of poisoning, from food on Monday. (Alexander Rau/dpa via AP) (Alexander Rau)

BERLIN — (AP) — Investigators said Thursday they have identified a 32-year-old student as the suspect in the poisoning of seven people at a university in western Germany last year.

In August, prosecutors opened an investigation after employees and students at the Technical University in Darmstadt, south of Frankfurt, received medical treatment for symptoms of possible poisoning. Police said at the time that milk cartons and water containers in a building on the campus appeared to have been contaminated.

On Thursday, they said the 32-year-old from the German city of Mainz, a materials science student at the university since 2017, has been sent to a psychiatric hospital. She is suspected of attempted murder, but officials believe she can't be held criminally responsible because of a psychiatric illness. Police said the suspect hasn't yet responded to the allegations.

They said information from over 1,000 witnesses helped firm up their case against the suspect, and that forensic analysis pointed to her having been in the building the night before the victims' symptoms appeared.

Some of the affected employees were mentioned in notes written by the woman, and the investigation found indications that she felt persecuted by them, police said. They didn't identify the “harmful substances” that were used.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Police: Missing man murdered, two suspects identified

Police say a man reported missing in late 2020 has been murdered, and two suspects have been identified. The victim is Albert Aukai Manners, who was 35 when he was reported missing on Dec. 1, 2020. Family members reported not hearing from him since the middle of November 2020. Police...
HILO, HI
explore venango

Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are attempting to identify a suspect in a Forest County burglary. The burglary occurred on an undisclosed date at a cabin located on Nebraska Road, Green Township. The victim discovered pry marks on the front and back doors of the...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
KCEN TV NBC 6

Suspect identified in fatal shootings of two children in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police have charged Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the killing of two Killeen girls during a domestic dispute on March 11. Around 11:12 a.m. police were sent to the 400 block of West Vega Lane...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poisoning#Western Germany#Frankfurt#College#German#Ap#The Technical University#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hackney schoolgirl strip-searched by Met Police was taken out of exam

A 15-year-old black schoolgirl strip-searched by police was pulled out of an exam so the "traumatic incident" could take place, a safeguarding report says. Teachers at her Hackney school called the Met Police after wrongly suspecting her of carrying cannabis in 2020. The report found the search, without another adult...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
WILX-TV

Suspect in Clinton County police shootout identified, arraigned

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man alleged to have been in a shootout with police has now been arraigned. Police said officials with the Michigan State Police (MSP) Fugitive and Emergency Support teams went to a residence on March 17 in Clinton County to attempt a felony arrest of Corey Michael Galesk, a 34-year-old man from Saint Johns. Police said as teams made contact at the residence Galesk fired on the troopers, who returned fire.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
KXRM

Pueblo Police need help identifying a robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are seeking information on a robbery suspect. The suspect is described as approximately 5’7, wearing a navy or black bandana around his face. The suspect is wearing a distinctive gray and blue Denver Broncos hoodie. The hoodie appears to be the same one worn by the suspect from several other […]
PUEBLO, CO
MLive

2 found dead in Michigan home, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

DETROIT – Two people were found dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning inside a Detroit home on Tuesday, WDIV Local 4 reports. The male and female hadn’t had contact with anyone for more than 24 hours. They were found around 11:30 p.m. in a house on Algonquin Street. There was a generator in the kitchen that wasn’t running when first responders arrived, but officials believe it had been on and ran out of gas.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

Suspect in rolling gun battle with Mobile police identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The person who led police on a chase through downtown Mobile and who had a shoot out with Mobile police officers on March 18 has been identified. According to officials with the Mobile Police Department, Kimmie Weaver, 44, was the suspect of the incident. When officers approached the vehicle after it […]
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Man knifed neighbour after subjecting him to years of threats, court told

A man who knifed his neighbour 27 times on his victim’s front lawn had warned police just the day before “I will murder him”, a court has heard.Can Arslan, 52, launched the frenzied attack on father-of-three Matthew Boorman, 43, as Mr Boorman made his way to his front door on the afternoon of October 5 last year.The victim’s wife, Sarah Boorman, tried to pull Arslan off her husband as horrified neighbours looked on in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.Mrs Boorman also suffered a deep wound to her thigh from Arslan’s knife.After killing Mr Boorman, Arslan, who had made...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

APD identifies victim, suspect in Foothills shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have released the identities of the victim who was killed on Monday’s shooting near the Foothills. Alicia Hall, 31, was fatally shot while driving her vehicle along Montgomery Blvd. east of Tramway. The suspected shooter is John Dawson Hunter who also lived in the area. Hunter is also accused of shooting […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WCIA

City officials: Suspects in park vandalism identified

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Tuscola recently posted to Facebook, letting people know that Tuscola Police have identified suspects in the Ervin Park vandalism that happened on Wednesday. City officials said the damage is covered by insurance and they are working to get the damage repaired as quickly as possible. They stated, “We […]
TUSCOLA, IL
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy