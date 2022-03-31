'Spot', the Robot Dog Breaks Archaeological and Popularity Boundaries

The pandemic has seen a sharp increase in the number of people owning dogs throughout the UK and beyond. Unfortunately, this surge has also accompanied a rise in dog attacks. Earlier this week, 17-month-old Bella-Rae Birch from St Helen’s was killed in her home by a dog bought by the family just one week earlier. The dog was handed over to police and has been humanely destroyed.Officers say the dog will be subject to further forensic examinations to determine the breed and whether it is, or isn’t a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act (1991).But which dogs are deemed...

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO