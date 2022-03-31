ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

VIDEO: Chris Medland on F1 coming to Las Vegas

By Chris Medland
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRACER’s Chris Medland reports from the launch of Formula...

The Best Restaurants for Brunch in Las Vegas

We've been on a mission to "get back to brunch" for two years now, and it looks like it's finally happening. As you check out all the cool things to do in Las Vegas this spring, add a good brunch to your list—or maybe 20, as we've conveniently included below. And if you can turn your meal into a romantic date, even better. Some of our favorite restaurants are going above and beyond for brunch, whether it's with ingredient sourcing, culinary creativity, or simply a good deal that maximizes plenty of bang for the buck. So raise your mimosa and toast to the good times at one of the best brunches in Las Vegas.
Formula One to hold night race on Las Vegas strip

Formula One has announced a deal to stage a night race on the famous Las Vegas strip.The Las Vegas Grand Prix, a major coup for the sport’s American owners’ Liberty Media, joins the calendar next season on an expected initial three-year contract.It is anticipated that the race will be staged in the the second half of November, possibly to coincide with Thanksgiving weekend in America, and could start as late as 10pm local time – 6am the following day in the UK.The race will also defer from recent F1 tradition by taking place on a Saturday.The announcement comes as a...
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Richmond Raceway

Distance: 300 miles (400 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 70),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 230), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400) Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 75),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250) NASCAR Camping World Truck...
Mick Schumacher crash could hit $1 million for Haas

Mick Schumacher's crash in last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying could be a $1 million hit for Haas, according to team boss Guenther Steiner. The German driver missed Sunday's race in Jeddah, despite being unhurt in the impact, with the shattered car needing a complete rebuild. "The chassis in...
Las Vegas parties could distract Formula 1 drivers, jokes Lewis Hamilton as new night race unveiled

Lewis Hamilton has warned that drivers could easily be distracted by the ‘hardcore’ party scene in Las Vegas, after the Nevada city was confirmed as the host of the third Formula 1 race in the United States from 2023 onwards. Sin City last hosted an F1 grand prix in the 1980s but will re-join the calendar in November next year, in a night race which will see drivers speeding along its notorious strip at speeds of over 200-miles-per-hour.CEO Stefano Domenicali referred to the event as a ‘spectacular’ step forward for Formula 1, which has seen its American audience surge in...
Aerosmith residency coming back to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Aerosmith is bringing its residency back to Las Vegas. “Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild” heads to Dolby Live at Park MGM for 24 dates beginning Friday, June 17. The 24 dates going on sale are:. June 2022: 17, 20, 23, 26, 29. July 2022: 2,...
VIDEO: Kart vs sim - which is a better path into racing?

For years, karting has been considered the best path to becoming a race driver. But recently iRacing ace Max Esterson showed there’s another route. Switching to cars, he won a Team USA Scholarship and then finished first and second in the world’s two most prestigious Formula Ford races.
PODCAST: Sage Karam

Whether you view Atlanta Motor Speedway as an intermediate or superspeedway, it was brand new either way to Sage Karam. He joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss his continued transition into NASCAR:. How much he’s looking forward to having practice this season. The number of Xfinity Series...
NASCAR: RFK Racing’s L2-Level Penalty Appeal to Be Heard on April 7

A date has been set by NASCAR to hear an appeal from RFK Racing on the L2-level penalty assessed to the team and driver Brad Keselowski. So, the date that it will be heard is on April 7. Keselowski and his team received the penalties after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Three members of the National Motorsports Appeal Panel will meet and consider the appeal.
Driven2SaveLives BC39 returns August 3-4 at IMS

The United States Auto Club (USAC) NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship racing will return Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 4 to The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the fourth Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink. Tickets are on sale at IMS.com. Reserved seat ticket prices...
Liberty thinks Vegas increases likelihood of a U.S. driver in F1

Liberty Media CEO and president Greg Maffei believes the addition of the race in Las Vegas will increase the chances of an American driver reaching Formula 1 in the near future. Michael Andretti’s attempts to enter F1 have been widely covered over the past 12 months but that plan has...
Race Industry Now: Sensors for Motorsport

Join us for episode No.212 of the RACE INDUSTRY NOW tech and business webinar:”Sensors for Motorsport” by Elite Sensors. With Luke Lambart, Head of Electronics Development; Bob McDonald, Chief Technical Officer; Clive Hill, Chief Engineer and Sara Scovenna, Business Development. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.
Las Vegas Grand Prix confirmed for Formula 1 calendar in 2023

Formula One will return to Las Vegas next year with the race taking place on the famous Las Vegas Strip. The grand prix will be held on a Saturday night in November, potentially around Thanksgiving, with the track sweeping past some of the city's most legendary landmarks, hotels and casinos.
Las Vegas Grand Prix’s Saturday 10pm start time is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 chief

A Saturday night local-time start for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.F1 officially announced its return to Sin City for the first time since 1982, in an event which will become the third United States-based race on the calendar from November 2023 onwards. Cars will speed along Las Vegas’ notorious Strip at speeds of up to 212mph, and the 6.12km track will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.The inaugural race does not yet have a confirmed a...
Formula 1 World Reacts To The Las Vegas Race News

The Entertainment Capital of the World will be adding Formula 1 to its growing portfolio of sports when the racing series comes to Las Vegas next year. On Wednesday, Formula 1 announced that the Las Vegas Grand Prix is starting in 2023. It’s been 40 years since Las Vegas played host to a Formula 1 event. The Caesars Palace Grand Prix ran from 1981 to 1982 at Caesars Palace. It will also be a regular fixture of the F1 calendar moving forward.
NASCAR: Next-Gen Cars Passed Several Key Tests at COTA

Though this year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA marked the second annual NASCAR event in Austin, it was the very first road course flight for Cup Series drivers in their Next-Gen cars. The new cars were designed with durability and adaptability in mind, features that were heavily tested in the challenging road course. That said, if NASCAR had any doubts about their Gen-7 vehicles, they were put to rest at COTA, because the cars performed exactly as they had hoped.
