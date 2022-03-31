Bearcats boys’ volleyball team loses to Mission Prep

The Bakersfield College baseball team has struggled recently to keep games close in the later innings. This time, however, the Renegades barely made it out of the first. BC allowed four runs to open the game and seven more in the third inning against Antelope Valley, and despite considerable improvement on offense as the game went on, fell 12-6 to the Marauders at home Thursday afternoon.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO