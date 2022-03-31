ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Bearcats boys’ volleyball team loses to Mission Prep

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 21 hours ago

Paso Robles High School boys’ volleyball update

The Paso Robles High School boys’ varsity volleyball team hosted Mission Prep of San Luis Obispo on Tuesday. The Bearcats started off strong, but halfway through the first set the train started to derail for the young Bearcats. The Bearcats struggled to close out set one, and never regained the edge they had at the beginning of the match, losing in straight sets.

Set scores:

  • 25-27
  • 17-25
  • 25-27

Match results: Mission 3-0

– By Scott Gardner

PRHS Volleyball – Director of Sport

PRHS Football – Varsity Assistant

PRHS Safety Director

Baker City Herald

Bulldogs hold off Homedale, 8-6

The Baker baseball team used two big innings and solid relief pitching to hold off the Homedale Trojans 8-6 in the Bulldogs’ home opener on a chilly and windy Wednesday evening, March 30, at the Sports Complex. After spotting Homedale a 1-0 lead after half an inning, the Bulldogs,...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
