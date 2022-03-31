Bearcats boys’ volleyball team loses to Mission Prep
Paso Robles High School boys’ volleyball update
– The Paso Robles High School boys’ varsity volleyball team hosted Mission Prep of San Luis Obispo on Tuesday. The Bearcats started off strong, but halfway through the first set the train started to derail for the young Bearcats. The Bearcats struggled to close out set one, and never regained the edge they had at the beginning of the match, losing in straight sets.
Set scores:
- 25-27
- 17-25
- 25-27
Match results: Mission 3-0
– By Scott Gardner
