Bears sign former Titans DB Dane Cruikshank

By Mike Moraitis
 18 hours ago
Another Tennessee Titans free agent is signing with the Chicago Bears.

According to his agent, former Titans defensive back Dane Cruikshank is inking a deal with the Bears. The terms of his contract are not yet known.

Cruikshank was a former fifth-round pick of the Titans in the 2018 NFL draft. He served as a backup safety and special teams contributor in four seasons with Tennessee.

In 2021, Cruikshank played in sub packages and specialized in matching up with tight ends, where he found success. In 44 career games (four starts, all in 2021), Cruikshank tallied 65 tackles (one for loss), one interception, two passes defended and one forced fumble.

Cruikshank is the third former Titan to ink a deal with Chicago, joining running back Darrynton Evans and fullback Khari Blasingame.

With Cruikshank gone, the Titans will look to recently-signed defensive back and special teams ace A.J. Moore to help fill in behind starting safeties Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker.

