Re-Freeze Leads To Pileup Involving More Than A Dozen Vehicles On I-94 In Maplewood

By WCCO-TV Staff
 1 day ago

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — It doesn’t take much to create dangerous driving conditions.

Wet weather and cooler temperatures can cause chaos. Add in rush hour traffic, and you get what happened Thursday morning on Interstate 94 in Maplewood.

MnDOT traffic cameras captured more than a dozen vehicles spinning and crashing into guard rails and each other. The reason? A re-freeze on metro roads.

“Anytime we have temps around 32 degrees and a little precipitation or moisture, those bridge decks will freeze up right away and cause for some slippery conditions,” said Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0iSk_0evHULB400

(credit: MnDOT)

Losing control on the road is unnerving, but the state patrol says what you do next could save your life. If you’re in a crash, pull over onto the shoulder or an exit ramp — and do not get out of your vehicle.

“We see it quite often where you get out of your vehicle and people are actually struck by the other cars that lose control. So we want to make sure you get your vehicle out of the lane of traffic, stay in your vehicle with your seat belt on, and wait for law enforcement to arrive and make the scene safe,” Christianson said.

As Minnesota continues to thaw out, the best strategy is to plan ahead for you commute. Allow for extra time, more space between you and the car in front of you and go slow. Also, make note of any bridges you might be crossing. Law enforcement says those are the first to get slippery when conditions are right.

The state patrol says to call 911 if you get in a crash. They will ask you a few questions, like if there are any injuries and your location. Then it’s a waiting game until help arrives.

Family Reliving Loss Of Loved One After Convicted DWI Driver Involved In New Crash

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one. The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin. “I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said. WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience. The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
LINDSTROM, MN
Body Discovered In Shingle Creek, Brooklyn Park Police Say

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a body was found in Shingle Creek Sunday afternoon. Officers made the discovery at about 2:45 p.m., but they didn’t specify the neighboring area. Police say Hennepin County’s water patrol assisted at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity and official cause of death of the deceased person at a later time. Police are still investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Odd Rider Climbs Out of Bus Driving On I-94 In Minnesota

This Minnesotan recently gave new meaning to the phrase, 'hop on a bus!'. Sometimes, stories in the news just HAVE to be true, because they're a little too strange to make up. Then again, this story seems like something you might see in the movies or on TV. But it actually happened here in Minnesota, about an hour and a half from Rochester.
MINNESOTA STATE
2,500 Hogs Killed In Southern Minnesota Barn Fire

EYOTA, Minn. (WCCO) — A barn fire in southern Minnesota on Thursday killed thousands of hogs. Firefighters responding to a farm in Eyota found a hog barn engulfed in flames with some 2,500 hogs inside. Investigators are working to determine how the fire started. The fire is suspected of causing around $1 million in damage.
EYOTA, MN
Retaining Wall Collapse On I-35W Prompts Lane Closure

Originally published March 23 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A section of Interstate 35W in the Twin Cities was reduced to three lanes Wednesday following the collapse of part of a cement retaining wall. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the right lane and shoulder of northbound 35W, just east of Highway 280, is closed until further notice until the wall can be repaired. (credit: MnDOT) The affected area is near St. Anthony, just northeast of Minneapolis. Transportation officials say the remaining northbound lanes of 35W are safe and the exit to Highway 36 will remain open. So far, it’s unclear what caused the retaining wall to fail.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Minnesota

I live in Rogers, MN and each day have to turn left at a light to merge onto I-94 to get to work. The wait to turn left is notorious for being a long one, even when I'm the only one at the stoplight. There have been times I've considered turning left anyway when the lanes next to me have a green light and no one's coming from the opposite direction. But ultimately I respect the law, and I know that the one time I do decide to risk it I'll suddenly find myself pulled over by an unforgiving police officer I didn't see hiding nearby.
ROGERS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse man dies after vehicle rollover on I-94

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities say a 42-year-old La Crosse man has died after a one vehicle roll over incident in Jackson County Friday. According to a release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region, on March 25, 2022 at 10:15 p.m., Wis. State Patrol Troopers and a Jackson County Deputy responded to fatal crash that occurred on I-94 Westbound at Mile Marker 111 in Jackson County near Black River Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
4th Person Charged In Beating Death Of Minneapolis Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fourth person has been charged in the beating death of a Minneapolis man last spring. Carlos Macias-Aviles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one with intent and one without, court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday show. Three other people — Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, Arturo Morales-Ceras and Tomasa Leshae Martinez — have been charged in connection with the killing. According to a criminal complaint, family members reported a man — later identified as Manuel Mandujano — missing on April 4, 2021. People at an encampment for the unhoused told the family he was killed in a fight with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mpls. Boy, 16, Accused Of Waving Gun Around, Pointing It At 15-Year-Old Girl Before Fatal Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anoka County prosecutors are seeking to certify a 16-year-old boy as an adult after he allegedly fatally shot a 15-year-old girl while playing with a gun in Columbia Heights. The Minneapolis boy faces second-degree manslaughter by juvenile petition in connection to the fatal shooting last Thursday evening. Court documents reveal that he was allegedly waving a gun around and pointing it at the victim before the fatal shooting occurred. Columbia Heights police officers were dispatched shortly before midnight to an apartment on the 3900 block of Third Street Northeast on the report that someone was shot. Officers arrived...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
US News and World Report

Woman Charged With Trashing Suburban Target Store

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have accused a West St. Paul woman of trashing a Target store during an angry outburst. Gaylynn Atlene Bailey, 23, was charged Thursday in Dakota County with felony first-degree criminal damage to property, the Pioneer Press reported. According to the criminal complaint, Bailey...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of teenage girl in Columbia Heights

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Anoka County Attorney's Office has charged a teenage boy with second-degree manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Derryanna Deashia Davis. The 16-year-old from Minneapolis was charged by a juvenile delinquency petition on March 29, but prosecutors are seeking to have him certified as an adult. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 26, 2022.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
