Chillicothe, OH

Woman, 10-year-old nephew killed in Chillicothe fire

 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHILLICOTHE (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her 10-year-old nephew were killed when a fire roared through a southern Ohio...

NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man stabbed, killed by brother in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said a man stabbed his older brother to death Monday morning in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, at about 11:36 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 6000 block of Lepage Court on the report of a stabbing.   Pollice said Sakariya A. Hirad, 20, stabbed his brother Mohamed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWO News

Defiance man hits semi head on in Paulding County

EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) – A Defiance man received life threatening injuries after hitting a semi head on in Defiance County, Ohio. At approximately 3:22 a.m. Sunday morning, tropers were dispatched to a report of a driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US24 near County Road 133 in Paulding County. Everett Dickerson, 61, from Defiance then struck a semi head on before traveling off the north side of the road.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
State
Ohio State
Chillicothe, OH
Crime & Safety
Chillicothe, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify woman killed in north Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The woman who died after a shooting outside a north Columbus bar earlier this month has been identified. Columbus police said Laurance Ball, 36, died from her injuries the night of the March 11 shooting. An arrest warrant has been filed for Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman, 34, in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week”: February homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide took place on Feb. 5 in the 710 block of Gilbert Street in Columbus. Police say officers were sent to that location at 8:05 p.m. and found the victim, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Couple pleads not guilty in case of infant death

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of involuntary manslaughter pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Larry Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Edwards were indicted on the following charges earlier in March: Aggravate trafficking in drugs Trafficking in heroin Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of heroin Possession of a fentanyl-related compound Endangering […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Father, daughter die in Hardin Co. murder-suicide

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A father and his daughter are dead after a murder-suicide in Hardin County last week, according to the county sheriff’s office. Deputies were sent to an initial report of a car fire in a field on County Road 75 near County Road 30 in Liberty Township at approximately 5:38 p.m. […]
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Accidents
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with sixth OVI offense after I-270 crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 49-year-old man has been charged for operating a vehicle while under the influence for a sixth time, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP reports that Terry J. Myers was charged on Tuesday for an OVI after being involved in a crash on I-270 in Sharon Township at around […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
News4Jax.com

61-year-old woman killed in crash in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla – A 61-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a van in Columbia County Thursday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a van was traveling westbound on US-90, east of Northwest Desi Court in Lake City when the van hit a woman while she was attempting to cross US-90.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man stole five cartons of cigarettes at Walgreens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a theft in west Columbus where they say a man stole cigarettes at a Walgreens. According to CPD, the incident took place on March 10 at 5:00pm when the suspect went behind the front counter at a Walgreens on the 2700 block of W. Broad St. Police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dragged as her car is stolen in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a car last week. Police said that on March 20 at 6:16 p.m., the car was stolen from a parking lot on the 1000 block of North High Street. The owner, a 26-year-old woman, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been identified as a suspect in a northeast Columbus shooting and has a warrant issued for his arrest, according to Columbus Police. https://nbc4i.co/350ZYU6.
COLUMBUS, OH

