ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Updated Guidance for the Return to the Workplace

nylpi.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRead our Updated Guidance for Return to the Workplace, which provides guidance to employers...

www.nylpi.org

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

10 Jobs That Hire Older Workers

The Great Resignation may bring good news for jobseekers over age 50: Many companies are actively seeking new workers and are willing to offer flexible, accommodating schedules. When making hiring decisions, many employers particularly value skills and experience, according to a 2021 AARP survey of human resources employees. Companies particularly value workers who are 50 or older for their professionalism and problem solving skills, the survey found.
JOBS
York Dispatch Online

Stimulus update: IRS has new guidance to claim payments in 2022

The Internal Revenue Service has issued new guidance related to claiming money from last year’s stimulus package. Specifically, funds from the expanded Child Tax Credit. The child tax credit, part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, raised the existing credit from $2,000 up to $3,600 per child for ages 5 and younger and $3,000 for each child aged 6-17. Half of the credit - $1,800 or $1,500 – was payable in monthly installments of $300 or $250 per child that ran from July to December 2021. The remainder can be claimed when filing 2021 taxes in 2022.
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

Over 70% of Workers Regret Quitting Jobs During the ‘Great Resignation’

According to a new survey, more than half of all young U.S. workers who changed jobs during the “Great Resignation” now admit they regret the change. About 72 percent of respondents said they regret quitting and feel a sense of buyer’s remorse; or that their new gig did not offer the working environment they had hoped during the interview process. All participants of the study — around 2,500 people, total — fall into either the millennial or Gen Z age range.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Nature
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Companies Are Betting These Employee Benefits Will Help Them in the ‘Great Reshuffle'

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas such as remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

New Report: What Employees Have Said They Both Want and Need, Backed by Research

A new study uncovers how employers can best attract and retain workers as labor shortages continue into 2022. In 2021, we experienced shifts in the workforce that we haven't seen in decades. Employees are prioritizing what really matters to them, value equitable treatment, and are separating work and their personal lives in a whole new way.
ECONOMY
Hr Morning

EEOC filing thousands of COVID-related charges against employers

Heads up, employers. While it might seem like COVID-19 is winding down, the EEOC is still taking action on COVID-related claims from employees. According to data from the EEOC, between April 2020 and December 2021, the commission received over 6,000 discrimination claims that involved COVID-19. Once the COVID-19 vaccine became...
LAW
@growwithco

Enhanced Employee Benefits

Companies that offer enhanced employee benefits may be able to attract and retain top-tier talent. With the "Great Resignation” looming over employers’ heads and politically-charged COVID-19 vaccination issues in the workplace, recruitment and retention remain difficult tasks for HR teams to tackle. One strategy companies are using to improve both is offering enhanced employee benefits.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Employer Liability for 'Take-Home' COVID-19 Infections

March 18, 2022 - In all workers' compensation claims, the fundamental relationship is that between the employer and the employee. In that regard, workers' compensation has always been viewed as a compromise between the employer and the employee: The employee is limited to finite benefits but is alleviated from having to prove fault on the part of the employer. The workers' compensation claim is the employee's exclusive remedy. This is the case regardless of the injury, be it orthopedic or occupational.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC New York

Flexible Hours Allow Employees at This Company to Fit Work Around Their Lives

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture that is taking place right now.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Penny Hoarder

Comparing LinkedIn vs. Glassdoor for Employers Seeking Workers

With millions of unfilled job openings and a serious shortage of workers, businesses across the country are struggling to recruit the employees they need. Is your business struggling to find qualified job candidates? In that case, you’ve no doubt considered using a popular online recruitment platform like LinkedIn or Glassdoor. But what’s the difference between the two? Which one is best for your needs?
INTERNET
SFGate

ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed — Which Should You Actually Be Using to Hire New Employees?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If employers of any size want to grow their business or fill vacant positions, they’re going to need the best job sites to connect with applicants online. It’s not surprise, then, that ZipRecruiter and Indeed have become two of the biggest recruiting sites in the world, with thousands of job listings and millions of job seekers using their platforms daily. So then the next obvious question is, which platform is the best?
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy