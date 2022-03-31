Lakers vs. Jazz: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Utah Jazz on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Lakers are almost in a desperate situation, having lost three games in a row and seven of their last 10. They have stepped back into 10th place in the Western Conference thanks to a loss by the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

However, L.A. leads the 11th-place Spurs by just half a game.

With LeBron James out again due to a sprained ankle, the Lakers’ prospects for reaching the play-in tournament look pretty grim.

The Jazz have their own problems; they’ve lost five contests in a row and have fallen to the sixth seed in the West.

These two teams have played each other twice before this season, with the Lakers winning both matchups.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV Channel: TNT

Lakers vs Jazz injury report

Lakers: LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out. Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) is doubtful. Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain) is questionable.

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery), Trent Forrest (concussion protocol) and Hassan Whiteside (right foot sprain) are out. Bojan Bogdanovic (left calf strain) and Danuel House Jr. (left knee bone bruise) are questionable.

Probable starting lineups

Lakers

F Austin Reaves

F Stanley Johnson

C Dwight Howard

G Malik Monk

G Russell Westbrook

Jazz