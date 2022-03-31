ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The road to sainthood: who's on it and how did they get there

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show: we learn about the path to sainthood, and how that has changed over time. Plus, we'll look at the local example of Father Michael McGivney. GUESTS:. Teresa...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public

4K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

693K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
allthatsinteresting.com

What Did Jesus Look Like? Here’s What The Historical Evidence Actually Says

Though Jesus is often portrayed as a light-skinned man with long hair and a beard, the real face of the Son of God was probably very different. The Bible says very little about Jesus Christ’s physical traits. And for centuries after his death, likely due to concerns about idolatry, artists did not create depictions of the Son of God. So what did Jesus look like?
RELIGION
OnTownMedia National News

'Cancel Culture' affecting Christian voices in broadcasting

I had an opportunity to go to the annual National Religious Broadcasters conference this last week in Nashville. While I went with a friend and we had a specific reason for going, I never dreamed I would land in the middle of a hundreds of Christian voices who are being canceled around the country not for being labeled Conservatives, but for being labeled Christians.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sainthood#Liturgical Studies#Catholic Theology#Yale Divinity School#The Economics Department#Harvard University#Religious Studies#Texas State University#Google Podcasts
Lake Charles American Press

Daughter of German Holocaust survivors to present Passover Seder

Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday and his birth in December. While most are familiar with the Exodus from Egypt and the Israelites’ final meal, Passover is not typically observed with the same fervor. It’s not associated with a federal holiday. Seder,. the Passover...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Smithonian

What the History of Science and Religion Reveals About Today’s Divisive Covid Debates

For two years now, as the country has experienced Covid-19, tensions have flared alongside protests against lockdowns, masks and vaccine mandates. The diligent strove to find a new normal in the ongoing negotiation with public health protocols to curtail infection rates. They took up social distancing and forged a greater reliance on technology to bridge the gaps between themselves and others. Others turned public discourse into a shouting match. Fueling these tensions is the sorrow that all share over the loss of nearly a million lives in the United States alone.
RELIGION
Deseret News

How the golden rule brings Americans together

In a country rife with divisions, here’s one thing Americans agree on, whether young or old, Christian or secular, Democrat or Republican: the value of the golden rule. A new survey from Deseret News and The Marist Poll showed that 92% of U.S. adults say the call to “do unto others as they would do unto you” is a “very necessary” or “necessary” part of their personal lives. Strong levels of support for the golden rule can be found in every major faith group, at every education level and in every generation.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
KESQ

Passover Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Jewish holiday of Passover. The holiday will be celebrated from sundown on April 15 through April 23, 2022. Passover, also called Pesach, is the Jewish festival celebrating the exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery in 1200s BC. The story is chronicled in the Old Testament book of Exodus. In the book, Israelites marked their doorposts with lamb’s blood to protect children from the tenth plague: the slaughter of the first born. With the protective mark, the destruction would “pass over” the house.
RELIGION
The Independent

'The First Kennedys' explores a dynasty's humble Irish roots

Think of the Kennedys and some elitist attributes come to mind: wealth, power, influence, elegance.But the great-grandparents of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy possessed none of those things. And the family's improbable journey from obscurity in Ireland to eventual prosperity and celebrity in the U.S. offers hope to America’s latest arrivals from Afghanistan, Ukraine and beyond.In “The First Kennedys,” released last month by Harper Collins' Mariner Books, author Neal Thompson explores the little-known stories of Bridget Murphy Kennedy and Patrick Kennedy. Both independently fled famine in their homeland in the mid-1800s, fell in love in fiercely anti-immigrant...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Science changes, God does not

The ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus stated, “The only thing that is constant is change.” As a physician, I have seen how our understanding of diseases and their treatment has changed over time as the science “changed”. Heraclitus was correct about change in our human experience but he was wrong when it comes to our God, Yehovah!
RELIGION
Connecticut Public

How one Civil Rights activist posed as a white man in order to investigate lynchings

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. When lynchings and other violence against Black people were a regular occurrence in the first half of the 20th century, details of many of those crimes were reported by an intrepid, mixed-race investigator with blue eyes and straight hair who could move with ease among rural white communities. His name was Walter F. White, and he worked for the NAACP in its early years, eventually becoming chief executive of the organization. As executive secretary, White developed legal strategies to fight discrimination and recruited top litigators for the effort, including future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. White also built the political power of the NAACP, becoming a regular visitor to the White House in the Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Truman administrations, winning important changes in federal policy.
SOCIETY
Connecticut Public

Spectrosexuality: When a spirit is your spouse

On past episodes of our Audacious Love series, we’ve talked with people who’ve been married for over 50 years, people who’ve fallen in love with synthetic companions, people who’ve fallen love with objects, and today, you’ll meet four people who are married to spirits, ancestors, or gods.
RELATIONSHIPS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy