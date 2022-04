As of March 8, severe drought has enveloped our area and expanding in all directions from Barton County. The drought level continues to increase as you head towards the northwest and especially the southwest corner of the state where exception drought is creeping in. This most recent snow won’t really change our drought status. The six to ten-day outlook (March 15 to 19) indicates we can expect a 60 to 70% chance of well-above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation. That would help the wheat to hang on but won’t recharge soil moisture. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (March 17 to 23) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and 33 to 40% leaning below normal for precipitation. If the outlook holds true, it will not only present challenges for the wheat crop but also for corn, especially dryland, as planting time is only three to four weeks away.

