Cape Coral, FL

Florida man charged with possession of child sexual abuse material

By Niceville, No Comments
niceville.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CORAL, Fla. – Michael Cropper, 38, of Cape Coral, turned himself in pursuant to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) warrant charging him with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, a third-degree felony,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#Fdle#Cropper
