Free Gas Giveaway ‘Up To 7,000 Gallons’ Planned In Norwood Friday, Ernie Boch Jr. Announces

NORWOOD (CBS) — Car magnate Ernie Boch Jr. announced on social media that a free gas giveaway is set for Friday in Norwood – and he says it’s no April Fools’ joke.

“Tomorrow April 1st … 7am … at Rojo’s Car Wash on Rt 1 in Norwood … Free gas , No joke up to 7000 gallons will be given … first come first served … one vehicle at a time … available octane of your choice,” his Instagram post states.

It’s all “courtesy of Ernie Boch Jr,” according to the post.

“Given the fact that tomorrow is April Fools’ Day, and the price of gas is at an all-time high, Ernie wanted to give people a break and put a smile on their face,” a spokesperson for Boch Jr. said.

The car wash had teased on Facebook Wednesday that it had “big plans” for free offers on April 1.

Gas at Rojo’s is currently $4.25 a gallon at their 12 pumps, but they’ll be pumping free gas Friday morning until the 7,000 gallons are up.

Norwood Police Chief Bill Brooks told WBZ-TV the department met with Boch Jr.’s team Wednesday about handling the event.

Gas prices are averaging $4.24 per gallon in Massachusetts, and AAA said this week that “elevated prices will likely be the norm” through Spring.