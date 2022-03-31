5 Tips To Survive Spring Semester

You will have moments in life when you simply want to fall apart. Thinking to yourself, this is the absolute lowest point; however, no one is ignorant enough to believe that this moment will be your last heartbreak, your last time failing at something, your last very terrible, no good day. We will have our days presenting false smiles and fake laughs while discussing trivial topics. These feelings are not mutually exclusive to any one individual, but that is not to say during these occurrences we don't feel unbelievably alone. When we confide in others, in spite of them going through perhaps a similar ordeal, we claim that they will never truly understand which is honestly kind of true. As individuals, all of our experiences are so unique to who we are. Our diverse life stories are not always relatable in the way we wish they were.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO