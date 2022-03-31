ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

L.A.'s first combination brewery-and-cidery pops open in Lincoln Heights

By Barry Lank
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln Heights - It’s not your imagination. You are seeing more places selling hard cider. You are also, of course, seeing more microbreweries. But right by the side of the freeway, Ben Farber and Chelsey Rosetter have opened one of each at Benny Boy Brewing, with the cidery on one side,...

