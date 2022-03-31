Weekend Roundup with Sara Bozich

The following events are planned for the upcoming week throughout the region:. • Sellersville Theater celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a concert by the Celtic rock band Barleyjuice on Thursday at 8 p.m. Barleyjuice is a nationally-known band from the Philadelphia area. The brainchild of singer-songwriter Kyf Brewer, Barleyjuice has been on the Celtic rock scene for more than 20 years, recording eight albums. Besides rocking up Irish traditionals with gravelly authenticity, Brewer pens the majority of the group’s originals and covers lead vocals, guitar, accordion, harmonica, mandolin, bouzouki, piano and bagpipes. Also on tap this weekend at Sellersville are Steve Forbert on Friday at 8 p.m., Wishbone Ash on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Spyro Gyra on Sunday at 3 and 8 p.m. And on Tuesday, prog-rock pioneers Nektar will perform. For tickets and more information, visit st94.com.
