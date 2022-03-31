ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Weekend Roundup with Sara Bozich

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePlan your weekend with my weekly list of things to do around Harrisburg and central PA! Scroll down or use the menu links to find ideas for your weekend. For something new: Hersheypark opens this weekend! Have you tried Reiki? Don’t miss this giveaway. (Still) Worth noting: Check...

theburgnews.com

AM 1390 KRFO

The Long Drive-In Shares Plans for Opening in 2022

If the spring weather has you itching to attend an outdoor drive-in movie. you won't have to wait much longer. The Long Drive-In has announced its opening plans for 2022. The iconic outdoor theater in Long Prairie stirred up some excitement on Facebook over the weekend sharing that their plan was to stock the shelves and prepare the grounds for opening in "early" April:
99.9 KTDY

Scott Boudin Festival is Looking for Volunteers

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
27 First News

Sara Anne Walker, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara Anne Walker, 68, formerly of Boise, Idaho passed away Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Joseph Warren Hospital surrounded by her family. Sara, also known as Sally Teasdale Wiederkehr, was born June 27, 1953 in Adrian, Michigan, the daughter of the late...
Fox 59

xZOOberance Spring festival begins

Spring is here and that means the return of xZOOberance. It's a four week festival celebrating the season, and kicks off March 24. We talk to Carla Knapp, who tell us all about it. xZOOberance runs March 24 to April 17.
Reading Eagle

Plenty of St. Patrick’s Day events running throughout the weekend [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for the upcoming week throughout the region:. • Sellersville Theater celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a concert by the Celtic rock band Barleyjuice on Thursday at 8 p.m. Barleyjuice is a nationally-known band from the Philadelphia area. The brainchild of singer-songwriter Kyf Brewer, Barleyjuice has been on the Celtic rock scene for more than 20 years, recording eight albums. Besides rocking up Irish traditionals with gravelly authenticity, Brewer pens the majority of the group’s originals and covers lead vocals, guitar, accordion, harmonica, mandolin, bouzouki, piano and bagpipes. Also on tap this weekend at Sellersville are Steve Forbert on Friday at 8 p.m., Wishbone Ash on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Spyro Gyra on Sunday at 3 and 8 p.m. And on Tuesday, prog-rock pioneers Nektar will perform. For tickets and more information, visit st94.com.
Daily Local News

Marc Anthony jumpstarts the weekend at Santander Arena [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • One of the most influential artists of his time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture, Marc Anthony brings his “Pa’lla Voy” tour to Santander Arena, Reading, on Thursday at 8 p.m. A six-time Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winner, Anthony has earned countless gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America and has over 30 Billboard chart hits and over 7.1 billion views on YouTube to his credit. In 2019, he released “Opus,” his first new studio album in six years. “Opus” is his eighth salsa album since “Otra Nota” established him in 1993. In addition to winning the 2020 Grammy for Best Tropical Album, “Opus” was nominated for Latin American Music Awards for Favorite Album, Favorite Artist Tropical, Favorite Song (“Parecen Viernes”) and Favorite Tour. He also was a finalist in four categories for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Tickets start at $59 at ticketmaster.com.
stpetecatalyst.com

Back for the ’22 edition, SunLit Festival gets ‘Wild’

This weekend’s SunLit Literary Festival, a loosely-tethered collection of events happening around the city, will be the sixth such lit-palooza organized by Keep St. Pete Lit, which was in fact formed – exactly eight years ago – expressly to put this festival on. Eight years, six SunLit...
NPR

The Thistle & Shamrock: New for spring

This week we enjoy new releases, freshly sprouted, for springtime. Featured artists include Sarah McQuaid, Fourth Moon, Hanneke Cassel, and Bruce MacGregor.
NJ.com

Cumberland 4-H names young equestrians of the year

The Cumberland County 4-H Youth Development Program has announced the winners of its 2022 4-H Equestrian of the Year contest:. Jada Jacobson was selected by a panel of judges as the 4-H Senior Equestrian of the Year. Jacobson is an active member of 4-H and a member of many clubs, including Pony Pals, Mini Mania and Junior Livestock.
