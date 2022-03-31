Celtics-Heat Takeaways: C's Fall Short in Defensive Slugfest for No. 1 Seed

Terry Rozier totaled 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the Hornets’ 125-114 win over the Knicks on Wednesday. Rozier scored 15.0 points in the Hornets’ win over the Knicks putting together a tolerable fantasy performance given his discounted price-point. However, it did leave a lot to be desired as he also put together another floor game that could have certainly jeopardized your tournament hopes of victory. His price-point although discounted is a little rich considering his recent form. Should his price continue to drop he could be worth investing in given the upside we know he has, but only time will tell which level of exposure is just right to hedge against the risk that can come along with rostering him at this point.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO