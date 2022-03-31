ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics-Heat Takeaways: C's Fall Short in Defensive Slugfest for No. 1 Seed

By Darren Hartwell
NECN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON -- The Celtics' road to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference just got a lot more difficult. In Boston's second game since Robert Williams suffered a torn meniscus, the Celtics went toe-to-toe with the top-seeded Miami Heat at TD Garden but stumbled late en route to a 106-98...

