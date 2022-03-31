CT Forecast

Meteorologist Connor Lewis tracked the potential for unsettled weather on Thursday night. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Forecast: Warmer tomorrow, but also unsettled with late-day rain/storms!. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A potent storm system brings much needed rain to CT, then behind it seasonable weather for the weekend...
Meteorologist Connor Lewis said Wednesday's skies were clear and that temps were headed to 60 degrees. Here is his Wednesday noon forecast. Technical Discussion: Spring-like warmth continues, but with chances for rain.
Forecast: Sun mixes with clouds and we get brushed by some sprinkles and flurries this afternoon. It will be a touch milder, too, with highs in the 40s. Tonight won't be quite as cold with some drizzle and fog developing across parts of the area overnight. Then temperatures leap into the 60s tomorrow (70+ degrees in reach S&W) with potentially strong to severe t'storms late in the afternoon and at night. The main concerns will be downpours that could lead to minor flooding, as well as locally damaging winds (60+ mph).Looking Ahead: On Friday we'll see iso'd leftover showers and blustery conditions with temperatures running a little cooler. As for Saturday, it will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the 50s.
An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
Morning: Frigid. Breezy. Brief snow. Mid teens. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High of 30. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Daylight Saving Time! A frigid start to the morning after a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing widespread snowfall. Temperatures start out in the teens, however breezy conditions bring wind chills down to the low single digits. Brief sudden snowfall will move through the area in the mid to late morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. It continues to remain breezy until the evening with temperatures rising to a high of 30. Widespread flurries are possible as a weakening clipper moves east over Central New York.
Snow showers this morning. Lake effect snow, so not everyone gets these showers. We'll see the pattern break down thru the morning. Some sun will come thru the clouds. Wind from the northwest will be 5-15 mph. Highs from 20 to 24 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 24 to 32 degrees in the northern Lower.
Snow squalls caused a series of accidents in parts of Connecticut Monday morning as a burst of cold air begins the week. The latest Connecticut forecast shows slightly lower temperatures than previous weeks, with some snow and sleet likely. The snow squalls hit areas of New Haven and Fairfield counties...
