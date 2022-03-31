ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Apple, Meta turned over user data to hackers pretending to be law enforcement, report says

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KXRM
KXRM
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dqTwc_0evGlkej00

( The Hill ) – Apple and Facebook parent company Meta turned over user data last year to hackers pretending to be law enforcement officials, Bloomberg reported , citing three people familiar with the matter.

The companies provided user details such as addresses, phone numbers and IP addresses in mid-2021 to the hackers, sources told Bloomberg. The hackers had requested the information via forged “emergency data requests,” which do not require court approval like typical warrants or subpoenas do.

It’s unclear how much data was turned over.

Apple received 1,162 emergency requests from 29 countries between July and December 2020 and turned over data for 93 percent of those, Bloomberg noted. Meta received 21,700 emergency requests from January to June 2021 and turned over data for 77 percent of those requests.

Facebook has been scrutinized for its handling of user data for years following reports that Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of the platform’s users.

In a statement obtained by The Hill, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said, “We review every data request for legal sufficiency and use advanced systems and processes to validate law enforcement requests and detect abuse.”

“We block known compromised accounts from making requests and work with law enforcement to respond to incidents involving suspected fraudulent requests, as we have done in this case,” he said.An Apple spokesperson pointed The Hill to guidelines that law enforcement agencies seeking customer data may be contacted to confirm the request was legitimate. “The government or law enforcement agent who submits the Emergency Government & Law Enforcement Information Request should provide the supervisor’s contact information in the request,” the guidelines read.

The hackers may have been involved with cyber crime groups Recursion Team or Lapsus$, three people involved in the investigation told Bloomberg.

Lapsus$, a South American hacking group, was responsible for hacking Microsoft, Okta, NVIDIA and Vodafone earlier this year .

The user data may have been used to engage in financial fraud schemes, sources told Bloomberg. One person familiar told the outlet that the information has been used for harassment campaigns. Senators shrinking size of COVID deal amid disagreements CDC drops travel warnings for cruise ships

Cybersecurity blog Krebs on Security reported on Tuesday that criminal hackers are now using illegal access to police email systems to send fake emergency data requests in order to obtain private data.

Hackers using this method will send fake requests to companies and claim that if the data they ask for isn’t provided immediately, innocent people will be subjected to significant suffering or death, according to the blog.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Hackers using cop emails to steal user data from Apple, Google & others

Criminal hackers are reportedly using an effective and sneaky technique with purloined law enforcement emails to steal user data from big tech, ISPs, carriers, and social media companies. More specifically, attackers are apparently masquerading as law enforcement officials to obtain subpoena privileged data, according to cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs. Generally,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

Facebook paid GOP firm to run campaign against TikTok: report

Facebook hired a Republican consulting firm to run a campaign aimed at turning public sentiment against TikTok through op-eds and letters to the editor in regional news outlets and the promotion of stories about alleged TikTok trends that reportedly originated on Facebook, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
WECT

FBI not releasing 3 months of crime data, cites lack of law enforcement report sharing

(CNN) - The FBI says it will not release crime numbers from the last quarter of 2021 because of a lack of reporting from U.S. law enforcement agencies. The agency said it received data from less than 10,000 of the nation’s nearly 19,000 law enforcement agencies, a number that falls under the 60% threshold the agency says it needs to release data trends by region and aggregate population groups.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Cdc#Cyber Crime#Bloomberg#Ip
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
komando.com

How to know if hackers are in your phone

The iPhone has a reputation for being secure. Apple has a closed operating system (as opposed to Android’s open-source) and more closely monitors and vets apps in the App Store. And with just one model of phone, the iPhone, Apple can more easily push out updates and put pressure on its users to download them.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Reader's Digest

How to Recover a Hacked Facebook Account

TikTok and Instagram may be the cool social media sites, but with nearly three billion active users worldwide, Facebook is the biggest fish in the sea. It’s also a prime target for hackers. Though there isn’t an official statistic for the number of hacked Facebook accounts, one pre-pandemic estimate hovered around 160 million per day. Since pretty much every type of cybercrime rose last year according to SonicWall’s 2022 Cyber Threat Report, your chance of getting hacked on Facebook now is probably higher than ever. So it’s smart to arm yourself with information on how to recover a hacked Facebook account.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Google has six messaging apps. Here's all of them and what they do!

Since the launch of Google Talk in 2005, Google has emphasized the importance of people using the company’s services to communicate with one another. In fact, the company thinks it’s so important, that it made more Google-branded messaging platforms than it knows what to do with, each one offering similar functions with minor tweaks.
INTERNET
ZDNet

CISA and FBI warning: Hackers used these tricks to dodge multi-factor authentication and steal email from NGO

Russian state-sponsored hackers have used a clever technique to disable multi-factor authentication (MFA) and exploit a Windows 10 printer spooler flaw to compromise networks and high-value domain accounts. The goal? Accessing the victim's cloud and email. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ars Technica

Behold, a password phishing site that can trick even savvy users

When we teach people how to avoid falling victim to phishing sites, we usually advise closely inspecting the address bar to make sure it does contain HTTPS and that it doesn’t contain suspicious domains such as google.evildomain.com or substitute letters such as g00gle.com. But what if someone found a way to phish passwords using a malicious site that didn’t contain these telltale signs?
TECHNOLOGY
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy