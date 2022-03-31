Ex-top Trump official says he isn't telling the truth about burner phones

Related
What Trump Was Doing on Jan. 6 During Nearly 8-Hour Gap in Phone Records
A timeline of everything we know about Trump's whereabouts and conversations between 11:17 a.m. and 6:54 p.m. on January 6, 2021.
John Bolton recalls discussing burner phones with Trump
Former national security adviser John Bolton told CBS News Tuesday that former President Trump used the phrase "burner phones" several times in discussions during his presidency. Why it matters: CBS and the Washington Post reported that White House records submitted to the House panel investigating the Capitol riot show a...
NBC News
Former AG Barr said Trump became enraged after being told election fraud claims were nonsense
Former Attorney General William Barr said then-President Donald Trump became furious when Barr told him there was no evidence that the 2020 election was fraudulent. "I told him that all this stuff was bulls--- ... about election fraud. And, you know, it was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was," Barr said in an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt that is scheduled to air Sunday night. First highlights of the interview aired Thursday on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports."
Trump claims ignorance of ‘burner phones’. Here’s how they work
Disposable phones may appeal to anyone trying to hide their identity – whether a criminal or an activist
Radar Online.com
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Putin reportedly fears removal by force by the US
Following President Joe Biden’s comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” reports say that the Russian leader fears removal from the U.S.
Roger Stone said Jared Kushner should be 'punished in the most brutal possible way' in previously unheard recordings, WaPo reports
Roger Stone made threatening comments about Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner while being filmed for a Danish documentary, The Washington Post said.
Wladimir Klitschko says Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson 'are part of this invasion,' citing their vocal opposition to helping Ukraine
Wladimir Klitschko told Newsmax on Monday that anyone "passively observing" the conflict is standing in opposition to Ukraine.
Former CBS News reporter slammed for saying Biden's speech in Poland topped Reagan's 'tear down that wall'
Critics slammed former CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller on Saturday after he said President Biden's speech in Poland topped former President Ronald Reagan's "tear down that wall" speech. Biden's speech ended with him saying Russian Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House appeared to walk back...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she was 'never under the illusion' Joe Manchin would back Biden's Build Back Better legislation
"I have the utmost respect and confidence in the president, but I just felt like we called two different plays on this one," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said.
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'
MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
Hunter Biden's laptop: Ex-CIA officer Buck Sexton rips former colleagues' refusal to apologize
Conservative radio host Buck Sexton, an ex-CIA officer, ripped the 51 current-and-former U.S. intelligence officials who have yet to apologize or in some cases doubled-down on their October 2020 claims that Hunter Biden's infamous laptop is ‘Russian disinformation’. After the New York Times last week validated the New...
US News and World Report
Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
CNBC
‘We will come and we will find you’: U.S. issues warning to anyone helping Russia bypass sanctions
"What we want to make very clear to crypto exchanges, to financial institutions, to individuals, to anyone who may be in a position to help Russia take advantage and evade our sanctions: We will hold you accountable," Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Tuesday. "We will come...
Ex-Reagan Official Says She Nearly Had A Stroke Listening to Tucker Carlson
"He started essentially apologizing for Vladimir Putin, which he does almost every night on his show,” said Linda Chavez.
Mo Brooks receives disturbing phone call about his Trump endorsement
This is an opinion cartoon. Mo Brooks has centered his whole campaign for U.S. Senate around wanna-be authoritarian Donald Trump’s endorsement. Brooks takes pride in his buffoonery role in stirring up the January 6 crowd of rabid insurrectionists and embracing Trump’s Big Lie about how the presidential election was rigged against him.
Tyler Jacob, American Captured in Ukraine: Russians Thought I Was '007'
Jacob was taken off a bus by Russian soldiers and held in jail in the Russian-controlled Crimean city of Simferopol.
MSNBC
Jail time? Contempt vote for Trump WH aide who admitted coup plot on live TV
Trump White House aide Peter Navarro faces a Congressional contempt vote for defying the January 6th committee. Navarro was subpoenaed after admitting his plan to overturn the 2020 election, along with Steve Bannon, in a newsworthy interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. The new formal House “contempt report” cites Navarro’s statements and interview with Melber to make the case that he is illegally resisting a lawful subpoena, and has no valid legal privilege to do so. Bannon was previously held in contempt and then indicted for it by the DOJ. In this report, Melber outlines the legal developments regarding Navarro and other matters before the committee.March 29, 2022.
Cause of Russian ammunition depot explosion near Ukraine border unknown
A blast rocked a Russian military camp near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, leading to conflicting reports from Russian media over whether the cause of the explosion was a Ukrainian airstrike.
Mike Lindell Dubs Politicians Who Don't Back Trump Election Lies Traitors
The MyPillow CEO warned Republican state officials that don't support his discredited claims, saying "I'm coming for you."
