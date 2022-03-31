Chilly weather sticks around on Thursday after a day of showers and storms.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

A fast-moving short wave brushes southern Kansas and far northern Oklahoma Thursday morning bringing a chance of spotty showers and even snow flurries across part of this region. Cloudy and cool weather is likely to persist for the next several hours across this area before this wave exits the region by early afternoon with clearing sky. Temperatures will remain quite chilly. After morning lows in the 30s, afternoon highs only in the upper 40s are likely in southeastern Kansas, and into the lower 50s across part of Northern Oklahoma. Locations to the south and southwest will see more sunshine earlier Thursday and consequently highs will reach the lower 60s.

Friday morning temperatures will start in the lower 30s with some valley locations near freezing. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s as south winds return from 15 to 25 mph. Another fast-moving wave arrives late Friday night bringing a round of scattered showers and some thunder. While severe weather is not anticipated, a few showers or storms may produce very small hail and a few lightning strikes. This system is expected to exit the area pre-dawn Saturday. This means most of Saturday looks good with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A complex storm system will influence part of the area by Sunday night into early next week bringing more rain and thunderstorm chances across part of the state. The potential for pockets of local heavy rainfall will be increasing for part of the system. Severe weather threats are currently low but may increase across at least the southern sections by Monday and Monday night. This system will exit the area early Tuesday, yet another progressive front arrives Wednesday morning with another chance for a few showers or storms.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

