Chicago, IL

Spring Break 2022 Illinois: Planning a staycation? Try out WhirlyBall Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 2 days ago

It's a game that you don't see everywhere: WhirlyBall . But it's another Spring Break option, if you're planning a staycation.

The game combines lacrosse, hockey, basketball and bumper cars, and it was invented in the Chicago area.

"It is the most fun you can have going 4 miles an hour," WhirlyBall CEO Adam Elias said.

There are locations in Chicago, Naperville and Vernon Hills.

There's no age limit to play, but you do have to be 4' 6" tall.

The goal is to shoot a Wiffle ball into a backboard with your team of five.

Reservations are encouraged. Spaces are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.

Birthday parties, corporate events and even rehearsal dinners are common at WhirlyBall facilities.

