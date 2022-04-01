Spring Break 2022 Illinois: Planning a staycation? Try out WhirlyBall Chicago
It's a game that you don't see everywhere: WhirlyBall . But it's another Spring Break option, if you're planning a staycation. The game combines lacrosse, hockey, basketball and bumper cars, and it was invented in the Chicago area. "It is the most fun you can have going 4 miles an hour," WhirlyBall CEO Adam Elias said. There are locations in Chicago, Naperville and Vernon Hills. RELATED: Spring Break at the Garfield Park Conservatory There's no age limit to play, but you do have to be 4' 6" tall. The goal is to shoot a Wiffle ball into a backboard with your team of five. Reservations are encouraged. Spaces are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Birthday parties, corporate events and even rehearsal dinners are common at WhirlyBall facilities.
