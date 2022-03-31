NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Crayon Day

If you've been seeing sage green everywhere in home stores, Pinterest boards, Instagram, and magazines, you're not alone. Several paint companies have named light, earthy green hue as their color of the year in 2022—giving us the restorative, nature-inspired home decor trend many need after two years of living through a pandemic. Since color experts draw trends from global influences, fashion trends, and societal interests, it's no surprise that organic colors are gaining the attention of consumers during this period of stress and uncertainty.
