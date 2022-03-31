ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nucor Executive Named to West Virginia State University Board of Visitors

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMdyo_0evGZWAl00

INSTITUTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – John Farris, Vice President and General Manager of Nucor Steel West Virginia, has been named to the West Virginia State University (WVSU) Board of Visitors.

A native of Murray, Kentucky, Farris has spent three decades working for Nucor Corporation, America’s largest steel producer and the largest recycler of any type of material in North America. Farris began his career with Nucor in 1992 as an electrician at the company’s sheet steel facility outside of Blytheville, Arkansas. In 2005, he was promoted to serve as general manager of Nucor’s bar mill in l Marion, Ohio, and was elected as a vice president of Nucor the following year. He subsequently served as vice president and general manager at the Nucor Steel Kankakee, Inc. (Illinois) and Nucor Steel – Texas bar mill.

Farris spent the last seven years as vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel Gallatin LLC, a sheet mill in Ghent, Kentucky, before being selected to run Nucor’s new West Virginia steel mill which will be located in Mason County. Announced in January, the new $2.7 billion state-of-the-art sheet steel mill is the largest capital investment in Nucor’s history, and it is also the largest single investment in the history of the State of West Virginia.

“I am honored to be named to the WVSU Board of Visitors. For many years, Nucor has built strong partnerships with universities and colleges focused on STEM education in order to develop the degrees that are needed for advanced steelmaking technology, and to help the next generation of young engineers find their passion in the metals industry. I look forward to working with the WVSU Board of Visitors to enhance this already strong university,” Farris said.

Formed in 2021, the WVSU Board of Visitors is a volunteer organization designed to assist the university in maintaining and enhancing its quality and standing in the region and the nation.

Members serve as advocates, ambassadors and advisors who assist in resource development for the continued enhancement and support of the university.

The board meets twice a year, once in the fall and once in the spring. Board members are appointed by the president of the university to three-year terms.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Lootpress
Lootpress

13K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow Lootpress and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WTRF- 7News

New state record muskie caught and released in West Virginia

On Saturday, March 19, Lucas King of Burnsville, West Virginia, caught and released a new state record muskie at 55.0625 inches and 51.00 pounds. Fishing from the bank of the Little Kanawha River at a WV Divison of Natural Resources public access site in the tailwater section of Burnsville Dam in Braxton County. The muskie […]
BURNSVILLE, WV
WTAP

West Virginia board OKs contracts for public charter schools

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Contracts have been approved for five public charter schools in West Virginia. West Virginia Public Broadcasting reports the Professional Charter School Board announced the approval Tuesday. The contracts are between a school and a management company that will provide the curriculum. The board in November...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Farris
WDVM 25

West Virginia Democrats push to pause state gas tax

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Last week, Maryland became the first state to pause their gas tax — now, West Virginia is weighing options on what to do next. West Virginia democratic senators and delegates are pushing for relief at the pump, for 30 days. ”Maryland has done it, Georgia has done it, Florida and Virginia […]
MARYLAND STATE
WOWK 13 News

3 finalists to be West Virginia State president visit campus

INSTITUTE, WV (AP) – Three finalists to become West Virginia State University’s next president are visiting the campus in Institute this week. The Presidential Search Committee last week chose the finalists. The school said they are Ericke S. Cage, the school’s interim president; Lawrence T. Potter Jr., chief academic officer and provost of the University […]
INSTITUTE, WV
WVNews

Mountain State Quilting holds ribbon cutting in Philippi, West Virginia

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Saturday for Mountain State Quilting, 15227 Barbour County Highway, KLT Corner, Philippi. The business offers Longarm Quilting Services, fabrics, notions and classes. Check out Mountain State Quilting at https://www.facebook.com/MountainState Quilting; 304-931-6876; or via email at MountainStateQuilting@gmail.com. From left are...
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University program supporting women leaders through inspiration, connections celebrates 10 years

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Women leaders at West Virginia University don’t just celebrate history, they create it by breaking barriers and making a seat at the table for women in leadership roles. A decade after its inception, the Women’s Leadership Initiative continues to be a unique, necessary and enriching program, per a WVU release.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghent University#Steel Industry#Institute#Nucor Steel West Virginia#Wvsu Rrb#Nucor Corporation#Nucor Steel Gallatin Llc
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech Board of Visitors holds public comment meeting to discuss tuition and fees

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make your voice heard concerning tuition and fees at Virginia Tech for the upcoming academic year. The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will have a meeting Tuesday to give an overview of the proposed tuition and fee ranges. It will be held at 1:45 p.m. in Assembly Hall at the Holtzman Alumni Center. That’s at 901 Prices Fork Road.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WVNews

West Virginia House took first step to aid Fairmont State, Pierpont

With a vote of 93-1, the West Virginia House of Delegates voted on and passed the amended Senate Bill 653 on the last day of the regular legislative session and sent it to the Senate at 6:40 p.m. This bill called for the merger of Fairmont State University (FSU) and Pierpont Community and Technical College (PP).
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
lootpress.com

Marshall University to host West Virginia Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship this summer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – West Virginia students in ninth, 10th and 11th grades interested in exploring entrepreneurship as a career can begin by applying to the West Virginia Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship (WVGSE), a three-week experience which will take place this summer on Marshall University’s Huntington campus. The faculty and staff of Marshall’s Lewis College of Business will host WVGSE for the second consecutive year, and there is no cost for eligible students.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia State Police announce testing dates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia State Police posted a reminder on Facebook Friday they are accepting applications for their 71st Cadet Class while listing upcoming testing dates. Per the WVSP, open testing will begin in late April 2022, with a targeted enlistment in August 2022. Certified...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy