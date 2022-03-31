ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Ancient dental practices employed primitive methods

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29REpV_0evGZA0100

Nearly every young person I know has a nearly perfect set of teeth.

It wasn’t like that among youngsters until a few decades ago. Now every high school and middle school student can wear braces if they are required for teeth straightening or for obtaining a pleasing appearance.

I also think that youngsters today take better care of their teeth than did teenagers in the 1950s and 60s.

The 70s brought on new dental techniques that were available to youngsters even in small towns and remote rural areas. It was a remarkable improvement in dentistry and teeth care, not to mention the expensive bridgework that was available for those who could afford it.

That’s all well and good, I suppose.

But I’ve often wondered how people in past centuries cared for their teeth. How did they keep their teeth clean and white?

What kinds of problems did the ancients have that we hardly must worry about today? Was tooth extraction painful? Who performed the procedure and at what price?

Well, according to Panati’s Extraordinary Origins of Everyday Things and a variety of Internet sources listed under early dental practices, some interesting facts have come to light concerning the ancient practice of dentistry.

For instance, the first toothbrush used by ancients was the “chew stick,” a pencil-size twig with one end frayed to a soft, fibrous condition.

Chew sticks were initially rubbed against the teeth with no additional abrasive such as toothpaste, and they have been found in Egyptian tombs dating to 3000 B.C.

As a matter of fact, chew sticks are still used in some parts of the world.

But the first bristle toothbrush, like today’s, originated in China about 1498. The bristles, hand plucked from the backs of the necks of hogs living in the colder climates of Siberia and China (frigid weather apparently causes hogs to grow firmer bristles), were fastened into handles of bamboo or bone.

Traders of the Orient introduced the Chinese toothbrush to Europeans, who found hog bristles too irritatingly firm, however. They preferred softer horsehair toothbrushes.

Nylon bristle toothbrushes didn’t come into use in the United States until 1938. Nylon was tough, stiff, resilient, and resistant to deformation, and it was also impervious to moisture, so it dried thoroughly, discouraging bacterial growth.

As far as toothpaste goes, the first mention of its use in recorded history came about in Egypt some 2000 years ago. Highly abrasive and puckering pungent, it was made from powdered pumice stone and strong wine vinegar and brushed on with a chew stick.

By modern standards, it was considerably more palatable than early Roman toothpaste, made from human urine—which in liquid form served also as a mouthwash.

First-century Roman physicians maintained that brushing with urine whitened teeth and fixed them more firmly in the sockets. Upper-class Roman women paid dearly for Portuguese urine, the most highly prized, since it was alleged to be the strongest on the continent.

Dental historians believe that may have been true, but only because the liquid came by land all the way from Portugal. Urine, as an active component in toothpastes and mouthwashes, continued to be used into the 18th century.

But what the early dentists were unwittingly making use of was the urine’s cleansing ammonia molecules, which would later be used in modern dental pastes.

With the fall of the Roman Empire, dental skills and hygiene rapidly deteriorated in Europe. For 500 years, family members treated their dental aches and pains with homemade poultices and makeshift extractions.

The writings of the Persian physician Rhazes in the tenth century mark a reawakening of dental hygiene, as well as a breakthrough in filling cavities. He used a glue-like paste and resin-coated adhesives for holding the fillings in place.

Then, in the fourteenth century, attitudes about dental sanitation changed in Europe, and the oral hygiene baton was passed on to the barber-surgeons—who banded together and set up guilds and became the main extractors of teeth.

In fact, the rough-and-ready surgery performed by barber-surgeons gave rise to the once-common sight of the red-and-white-striped barber’s pole.

It came about this way: The teeth-extracting surgeons also cut hair, trimmed beards, and practiced the alleged panacea of bloodletting.

During the bloodletting, it was customary for the patient to squeeze a pole tightly in one hand, so that the veins would swell and the blood gush freely.

The pole was painted red to minimize bloodstains, and when not in use, it hung outside the shop as advertisement, wrapped round with white gauze used to bandage blood-let arms.

The red-and-white pole eventually was adopted as the official trademark of barber-surgeon guilds.

But when surgeons and barbers split, the barbers got the pole.

And now you know.

Top o’ the morning!

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Best Kids Dental Insurance

Did you know most of our readers prefer DentalInsurance.com for their dental insurance needs?. Need to get your child to the dentist for a toothache that just won’t quit? You might not have dental insurance through your employer — and it may be more affordable to purchase a children’s dental plan.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Herald Community Newspapers

Game promotes dental health

Students at Maurice W. Downing School in Malverne played “the tooth game” in honor of Dental Health Awareness Month, the Malverne Union Free School District said in a statement. After partnering up to play the game, one student was assigned the top row of teeth and the other...
MALVERNE, NY
The Independent

Families silenced or ignored, says midwife behind review into maternity care

Families have been “silenced or ignored”, a former senior midwife leading a major inquiry into maternity care has said ahead of her report’s publication.Three hundred babies died or were left brain damaged due to avoidable errors in care, the independent review will state when published this week, according to The Sunday Times.Baby deaths and allegations of poor maternity care at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) have been reviewed by the Ockenden independent inquiry.The inquiry was set up in 2017 by the then health secretary Jeremy Hunt and is reviewing 1,862 families’ experiences.It is led by Donna Ockenden,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Hygiene#Primitive#Dental School
The Independent

Javid says people must learn to live with Covid as free testing ends

The Health Secretary has insisted people must “learn to live with Covid” as campaigners criticised the end of free testing for millions of people in England.Sajid Javid told reporters it was right to “focus resources” on those people who still most needed testing, including some hospital patients and those at a high risk of severe Covid.Free testing comes to an end of Friday for most people, who will need to shop on the high street for paid-for tests if they want them.Mr Javid told reporters: “We are one of the most open and free countries in the world now, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

University of Nottingham: Students occupy offices as tutors strike

Students have occupied offices used by university bosses in support of tutors who are striking over pensions, pay and conditions. Up to 30 students at the University of Nottingham have taken over offices in the Trent Building assigned to the vice-chancellor and the treasurer. It follows similar action last month...
COLLEGES
BBC

Rules on free lateral flow and PCR Covid tests published

Free Covid tests will still be available for some groups, including NHS staff caring directly for patients, the government has confirmed as it winds down the service for the public. From 1 April, most people will have to pay for a lateral flow test in England. It is part of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Daily Mail

Leading Covid authority Imperial College London BANS parents from attending children's graduations because of 'safety first' social distancing - despite all restrictions being scrapped

Parents have voiced their frustration at being unable to attend their children's graduation ceremonies as a London University stuck rigidly to former Covid regulations. Imperial College London refused to allow parents and other guests to attend graduation ceremonies in person at the Royal Albert Hall on March 10 and 30, insisting on the safety policy as 'cases of Covid are still prevalent in the UK'.
EDUCATION
Lootpress

OP-ED: Do your Part, Plant an Extra Row

Attention farmers, producers and home gardeners! As we set in motion our spring planting, we call on you to do your part to grow West Virginia’s food resiliency by planting extra rows this year. Supply chain issues, inflation, the pandemic and the War in Ukraine have shown us the importance of creating an independent U.S. within the world market. History tells us that famine typically follows a pandemic and I fear, just like our energy sector, continued reliance on foreign nations for food will have dire consequences. We already have experienced what this could look like when prices and food scarcity skyrocketed during the beginning of the pandemic. We survived by shifting our focus towards local agriculture which led to all-time records for local food sales and meat processing. As we look for ways to foster growth through local agriculture, I am asking all producers to consider planting an extra row of something, anything commonly consumed in West Virginia.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Bedfordshire A428 dig: Evidence of Roman beer production found

Archaeologists have identified evidence of 2,000-year-old beer production at a site of a road improvement scheme. The remains of a Roman malting oven and charred spelt grains were found during digging in Bedfordshire, as part of the proposed work on the A428 between the Black Cat roundabout and Caxton Gibbet.
SCIENCE
BBC

Smoking to be banned at all Isle of Man health settings

Smoking will be banned at all health and care settings on the Isle of Man from Friday, the health and social care minister has said. Care homes and sheltered living complexes are due to become smoke-free, after hospital sites and GP practices applied the ban last year. Lawrie Hooper said...
HEALTH
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy