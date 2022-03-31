WVDNR announces Archery in the Schools national tournament winners

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Tuesday the results of its first in-person Archery in the Schools state tournament in two years along with the event’s top shooters and school-based teams.

More than 600 students participated in the tournament and nearly 2,000 attendees were present at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, March 26.

“The Archery in the Schools program is so important to a lot of kids and being able to meet in person again after two long years really made this year’s tournament special,” Chris Scraggs, who coordinates the Archery in the Schools program for the WVDNR. “We want to thank everyone who participated in the program this year and extend a big congratulations to all our teams and students that placed in the state tournament.”

More than 1,300 students from 76 schools in West Virginia participated in the state’s qualifier rounds. The top seven elementary, middle and high school teams and the top 15 male and top 15 female elementary, middle and high school students were invited to participate in the state tournament on Saturday.

Results from the West Virginia Archery in the Schools state tournament are listed below.

Top High School Teams

1. Shady Spring High

2. Herbert Hoover High

3. John Marshall High

Top Elementary School Team

1. Elk Elementary Center

2. Maysville — Union Tigers

3. Bridge/Clendenin

Top Middle School Teams

1. Ripley Middle

2. Elkview Middle

3. Hurricane Middle

High School Male Individual Standings

1. Clay Tenney — Upshur Co. Homeschool

2. Elijah Bryant — Buckhannon Upshur High

3. Brady Swain — Ravenswood High

4. Easton Dickenson — Summers County High

5. Ayden Cutlip — Wheeling Park High

6. Alex Redden — Shady Spring High

7. Brayden Jarrell — Shady Spring High

7. Nathan Angell — Summers County High

9. Kadin Tinney — Petersburg High

10. Kenneth Arrick — John Marshall High

High School Female Individual Standings

1. Carolyn Clarkson — James Monroe High

2. Danielle Shaw — Upshur County Homeschool

3. Jaylen Perdew — Herbert Hoover High

4. Abilene Supers — Upshur County Homeschool

5. Kara Stephens — Herbert Hoover High

6. Brea Ellison — Hurricane High

7. Chloe Chapman — Grace Christian School

8. Hannah Stevenson — Upshur County Homeschool

9. Gabriella Sevilla — Hurricane High

10. Amariana Burrows — Winfield High

Middle School Individual Male Standings

1. Ryan Clark — Petersburg Middle

2. Walker Thompson — Chapmanville Middle

3. Jaxon Adkins — Winfield Middle

3. Cadyn Holstine — Elkview Middle

5. Payten Huffman — Petersburg Middle

5. Jeremy McDonald — Upshur County Homeschool

7. Jayden Goosman — Ripley Middle

8. Hunter Harrison — Ripley Middle

9. Evan Romage — Shady Spring Middle

10. Mckinley Mongold — Petersburg Middle

Middle School Female Individual Standings

1. Paisley Stewart — HEAT

2. Jaedynn Sweeney — Elkview Middle

3. Jaden Terry — Ripley Middle

4. Trinity Hill — Peterstown Middle

5. Emma Angell — Pipestem Christian Academy

6. Reese Curry — Buckhannon-Upshur Middle

7. Maekaylee Cris — Grace Christian School

8. Valerie Simpkins — Hurricane Middle

9. Breah Stewart — HEAT

10. Ella Gray — Shady Spring Middle

Elementary School Male Individual Standings

1. Austin White — Peterstown Elementary

2. Jaxson Whitehair — Elk Elementary Center

3. Caleb Servetas — Upshur County Homeschool

4. Lukas Jewell — Peterstown Elementary

5. Joshua Huffman — Pickens School

6. Carter Thomas — Bridge/Clendenin Elementary

7. Remington Dunbar — Mountain View Elementary

8. Mason Mullins — Bridge/Clendenin Elementary

9. Evan Woody — Elk Elementary Center

10. Elijah Meadows — Bridge/Clendenin Elementary

Elementary School Female Individual Standings

1. Raylee Hammons — Elk Elementary Center

2. Chloe Jobe — Hurricane Town Elementary

3. Aubrey Kessel — Maysville-Union Tigers

4. Abigail Gunnoe — Bridge/Clendenin Elementary

5. Elizabeth Huffman — Maysville-Union Tigers

6. Lilyan Galwey — Elk Elementary Center

7. Emma Lanham — Chesapeake Elementary

8. Kylie Batten — Hurricane Town Elementary

9. Haley Bachman — Pickens School

10. Claire Hartline — Elk Elementary Center

Tournament competition is open only to schools that have received the National Archery in the Schools training and follow NASP rules. For more information on the West Virginia Archery in the Schools Program or to attend the next training, visit the WVDNR website at wvdnr.gov/west-virginia-archery-in-the-schools-program.