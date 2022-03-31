ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

WVDNR announces Archery in the Schools national tournament winners

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1FFs_0evGZ0G000

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Tuesday the results of its first in-person Archery in the Schools state tournament in two years along with the event’s top shooters and school-based teams.

More than 600 students participated in the tournament and nearly 2,000 attendees were present at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, March 26.

“The Archery in the Schools program is so important to a lot of kids and being able to meet in person again after two long years really made this year’s tournament special,” Chris Scraggs, who coordinates the Archery in the Schools program for the WVDNR. “We want to thank everyone who participated in the program this year and extend a big congratulations to all our teams and students that placed in the state tournament.”

More than 1,300 students from 76 schools in West Virginia participated in the state’s qualifier rounds. The top seven elementary, middle and high school teams and the top 15 male and top 15 female elementary, middle and high school students were invited to participate in the state tournament on Saturday.

Results from the West Virginia Archery in the Schools state tournament are listed below.

Top High School Teams

1. Shady Spring High

2. Herbert Hoover High

3. John Marshall High

Top Elementary School Team

1. Elk Elementary Center

2. Maysville — Union Tigers

3. Bridge/Clendenin

Top Middle School Teams

1. Ripley Middle

2. Elkview Middle

3. Hurricane Middle

High School Male Individual Standings

1. Clay Tenney — Upshur Co. Homeschool

2. Elijah Bryant — Buckhannon Upshur High

3. Brady Swain — Ravenswood High

4. Easton Dickenson — Summers County High

5. Ayden Cutlip — Wheeling Park High

6. Alex Redden — Shady Spring High

7. Brayden Jarrell — Shady Spring High

7. Nathan Angell — Summers County High

9. Kadin Tinney — Petersburg High

10. Kenneth Arrick — John Marshall High

High School Female Individual Standings

1. Carolyn Clarkson — James Monroe High

2. Danielle Shaw — Upshur County Homeschool

3. Jaylen Perdew — Herbert Hoover High

4. Abilene Supers — Upshur County Homeschool

5. Kara Stephens — Herbert Hoover High

6. Brea Ellison — Hurricane High

7. Chloe Chapman — Grace Christian School

8. Hannah Stevenson — Upshur County Homeschool

9. Gabriella Sevilla — Hurricane High

10. Amariana Burrows — Winfield High

Middle School Individual Male Standings

1. Ryan Clark — Petersburg Middle

2. Walker Thompson — Chapmanville Middle

3. Jaxon Adkins — Winfield Middle

3. Cadyn Holstine — Elkview Middle

5. Payten Huffman — Petersburg Middle

5. Jeremy McDonald — Upshur County Homeschool

7. Jayden Goosman — Ripley Middle

8. Hunter Harrison — Ripley Middle

9. Evan Romage — Shady Spring Middle

10. Mckinley Mongold — Petersburg Middle

Middle School Female Individual Standings

1. Paisley Stewart — HEAT

2. Jaedynn Sweeney — Elkview Middle

3. Jaden Terry — Ripley Middle

4. Trinity Hill — Peterstown Middle

5. Emma Angell — Pipestem Christian Academy

6. Reese Curry — Buckhannon-Upshur Middle

7. Maekaylee Cris — Grace Christian School

8. Valerie Simpkins — Hurricane Middle

9. Breah Stewart — HEAT

10. Ella Gray — Shady Spring Middle

Elementary School Male Individual Standings

1. Austin White — Peterstown Elementary

2. Jaxson Whitehair — Elk Elementary Center

3. Caleb Servetas — Upshur County Homeschool

4. Lukas Jewell — Peterstown Elementary

5. Joshua Huffman — Pickens School

6. Carter Thomas — Bridge/Clendenin Elementary

7. Remington Dunbar — Mountain View Elementary

8. Mason Mullins — Bridge/Clendenin Elementary

9. Evan Woody — Elk Elementary Center

10. Elijah Meadows — Bridge/Clendenin Elementary

Elementary School Female Individual Standings

1. Raylee Hammons — Elk Elementary Center

2. Chloe Jobe — Hurricane Town Elementary

3. Aubrey Kessel — Maysville-Union Tigers

4. Abigail Gunnoe — Bridge/Clendenin Elementary

5. Elizabeth Huffman — Maysville-Union Tigers

6. Lilyan Galwey — Elk Elementary Center

7. Emma Lanham — Chesapeake Elementary

8. Kylie Batten — Hurricane Town Elementary

9. Haley Bachman — Pickens School

10. Claire Hartline — Elk Elementary Center

Tournament competition is open only to schools that have received the National Archery in the Schools training and follow NASP rules. For more information on the West Virginia Archery in the Schools Program or to attend the next training, visit the WVDNR website at wvdnr.gov/west-virginia-archery-in-the-schools-program.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Lootpress
Lootpress

13K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Lourdes Announces Winners of National History Day District Competition

NEBRASKA CITY- Lourdes Central Catholic middle school students participated in the 2022 National History Day Virtual District Competition held at Peru State College last month. Winners of the district competition were announced on March 3rd during a virtual awards ceremony. Congratulations to the following Lourdes students who placed in a junior-level category at districts and will advance to the Nebraska State competition at Nebraska Wesleyan on April 9th:
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Lootpress

Princeton awarded grant

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Princeton Economic Development Authority is proud to announce that it was awarded a Local Economic Development Assistance Grant for the amount of $6,482.33 from the West Virginia House of Delegates. This amount will help cover a portion of initial costs associated with the creation of a digital media and marketing footprint for PEDA, including website and logo design.
PRINCETON, WV
WSAZ

WV Sports Writers name Class AAAA All-State girls team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Sports Writers Association is almost done naming the top players in high school basketball. On Thursday, they released the All-State teams from girls Class AAAA with Huntington High’s Dionna Gray as the captain. First Team. Dionna Gray, Sr. Huntington, SR (captain) Alexis...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

Glenville State coach Kim Stephens goes from Parkersburg girl to national champion NCAA coach

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kim Stephens went to high school at Parkersburg South and played collegiate basketball at Glenville State. Stephens then came back close to home to get her Masters degree from Ohio Valley University. Stephens eventually made her way back to Glenville State and now she is a national champion coach and she is grateful for the Parkersburg South community.
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
South Charleston, WV
City
Maysville, WV
State
West Virginia State
South Charleston, WV
Sports
The Times-Reporter

In the News: Science Fair winners announced

NEWCOMERSTOWN — Coming out on top of some 40 projects at the Newcomerstown High School Science Fair was a project presented by Audrie Conner and Iliana Harris on “Does Bovine Color Vision Affect Food Choice?”. Also earning superior ratings were: Alyssa Barker, Carter McConnell, Gavin Ellwood and Ethan...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Elementary School#Wvdnr#Elk Elementary Center 2
Lootpress

WVDNR shares trout stocking locations for week of March 21

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of March 21. Trout stocking updates are also posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking. Anthony Creek. Big Sandy Creek. Blackwater River. Boley Lake. Brandywine Lake. Brushy Fork Lake. Buckhannon River. Buffalo Creek (Brooke) Bullskin Run. Cacapon...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

AAA girls basketball all-state teams announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Multiple local high school basketball players have been named to the AAA all-state lists, selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier represent the Polar Bears on first team after putting up impressive numbers this season. Washenitz averaged 28.3 points and 11 rebounds per game […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Sports
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces historic redevelopment projects in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice joined Mountain Shore Properties LLC in announcing a historic redevelopment of the former Fayetteville schoolhouses. The three former schoolhouses, located in the heart of Fayetteville, will be transformed into a boutique hotel, modern apartments, and townhomes. The $15 million project is being led by Fayetteville-native and national real estate developer, Charlie Wendell.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WOWK

Class AAAA girls All-State honors

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Class AAAA girls basketball All-State rosters were released; and we had six area girls named to the first and second teams. Dionna Gray from Huntington was named captain of the First Team. The Kent State commit helped lead the Highlanders to back-to-back state championship wins. She finished her senior season averaging 21 points, seven assists, five steals and five rebounds per game.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

The 2022 West Virginia Gold Rush is underway

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday, March 29, 2022 kicks off the fifth annual West Virginia Gold Rush, during which the prized golden rainbow trout, indigenous to the Mountain State, will be stocked statewide by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. The golden rainbow trout is highly sought after...
POLITICS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy