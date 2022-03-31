ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Student entrepreneurs competing at ACC InVenture Prize

By University Communications,
unc.edu
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAlekhya Majety never expected to have CEO, cofounder and chief marketing officer titles listed on her resume. She never even planned on going into the business world. The junior from Cary, North Carolina, arrived in Chapel Hill eager to get the skills and knowledge for a career in health care as...

www.unc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

P-TECH students compete in industry challenge

Students in the Oswego County Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program put their critical thinking and engineering skills to the test during a recent conveyor belt-building competition. The competition, designed and sponsored by P-TECH partner Novelis Inc., consisted of 65 students from three cohorts. Teams were challenged...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Fast Company

Report: College degree requirements are keeping qualified women of color out of tech

What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.
COLLEGES
WRGB

Students compete in regional workplace skills competition

CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) - - - Hundreds of students are competing in a regional workplace skills competition (SkillsUSA) Wednesday as officials say the need for students to have these skills and to prepare to fill the middle skills jobs gap has never been greater. Nearly 300 high school students from...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
MyTexasDaily

5 female entrepreneurs share their tips for small business success

(BPT) - Sponsored by Office Depot. According to a report commissioned by American Express in 2019, there are approximately 13 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. One key element to these entrepreneurial accomplishments is having a mentor, according to a recent survey* of 1,013 female small business owners, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Office Depot. The survey also found that 3 out of 4 women entrepreneurs (75%) credited their mentor with the success of their business. And many, especially women of color, understand their importance as role models, with 39% of the women of color surveyed expressing interest in “inspiring other women” with their business. Eighty-two percent of these women also said they wanted their success to show others it is possible to overcome stigmas and social imbalances in order to be a successful business owner.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Cary, NC
Business
Chapel Hill, NC
Business
City
Cary, NC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Raydiant Challenges Local Bay Area Retail Entrepreneurs to Compete for $50K SoMa Real Estate Package

Raydiant is gifting a complimentary pop-up commercial space to a rising Bay Area retail entrepreneur. The "Rising Entrepreneur" contest winner will receive up to 12 months of free real estate in a coveted SoMa location, a full build out, a $10,000 marketing and operations stipend, and the ability to power their business with Raydiant's innovative in-location experience technology.
RETAIL
ZDNet

Startups.com's Founder Community offers rare peer support for entrepreneurs

Starting a company is hard, and that's why only two out of five startups are profitable. Between facing those odds and building a roster of employees and clients, founders are under immense pressure on a continuous basis. When dealing with problems, most people speak to peers who have similar experiences...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#College Student#Innovation#Acc#Railcare Health#Cmo#Quvi#Uv#The Unc Makethon
ZDNet

Interest in post-grad computer science programs spiked during pandemic

Enrollment in post-grad computer science programs increased when the pandemic hit. Faced with career and personal upheaval, many people chose to pursue upskilling opportunities through higher education in this popular career field, which has a positive long-term outlook. But enrollment appears to be slowing as the pandemic enters its third...

Comments / 0

Community Policy