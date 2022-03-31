ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Needs to Purge Skippy Peanut Butter From Their Shelves

By Dave Roberts
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Before you spread the PB alongside the J make sure your Skippy isn't listed below. The peanut butter on your shelf may be listed as part of a voluntary recall by Skippy Foods, LLC. Four varieties of the Skippy brand are subject to the recall:. According to the company's...

Comments / 18

Dave Zemke
16h ago

What misleading headline and picture ... Purge ALL Skippy when it only pertains to very limited varieties, limited quantities.. and none of the ones in the picture.

Reply
14
Biblebeliever
18h ago

With all the food recalls they always use the excuse of stainless steel fragments. You’d think they would be a little more creative with peanut butter like the excuse of finding small fragments of the peanut shell. Just saying…

Reply
8
