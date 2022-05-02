Web Summit // Flickr

Richest billionaires in Connecticut

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Connecticut, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 13 billionaires in Connecticut.

#13. Clifford Asness

- Net worth: $1.4 billion (#2,055 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

- Source of wealth: money management, Self Made

#12. Mario Gabelli

- Net worth: $1.8 billion (#1,619 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

- Source of wealth: money management, Self Made

#11. Vincent McMahon

- Net worth: $2.2 billion (#1,387 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

- Source of wealth: entertainment, Self Made

#10. Lucy Stitzer

- Net worth: $2.4 billion (#1,245 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

- Source of wealth: Cargill

#9. Alexandra Daitch

- Net worth: $2.4 billion (#1,245 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Old Lyme, Connecticut

- Source of wealth: Cargill

#8. Brad Jacobs

- Net worth: $3.4 billion (#875 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

- Source of wealth: logistics, Self Made

#7. Stephen Mandel Jr

- Net worth: $3.9 billion (#763 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

- Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

#6. Todd Boehly

- Net worth: $4.5 billion (#627 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Darien, Connecticut

- Source of wealth: finance, Self Made

#5. Alexandre Behring

- Net worth: $5.3 billion (#495 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

- Source of wealth: investments, Self Made

#4. Karen Pritzker

- Net worth: $5.8 billion (#434 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Branford, Connecticut

- Source of wealth: hotels, investments

#3. Andreas Halvorsen

- Net worth: $6.6 billion (#371 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Darien, Connecticut

- Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

#2. Steve Cohen

- Net worth: $17.4 billion (#95 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

- Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

#1. Ray Dalio

- Net worth: $22.0 billion (#72 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

- Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

You may also like: Where people in Connecticut are moving to most