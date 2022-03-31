What Is Steven Grant / Marc Spector's Disorder and Moon Knight's Powers?

Moon Knight just put out a mind-bending new clip from the Disney+ series. It seems like Steven Grant is terrified when he meets Khonshu in an elevator. Understably, Oscar Isaac's character is shaken when a shambling 8-foot Egyptian god is barreling towards you. In the first clips for Moon Knight, the sequence was played for laughs as the old woman getting into the elevator just politely brushed off Grant's strange behavior. However, in this bit from the show, the lady is clearly trying to get out of this interaction as quickly as possible. She manages to get into her friend's flat, but that's not the end of the trouble. Khonshu comes up behind the man and startles him again as the clip ends.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO