ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What Is Steven Grant / Marc Spector's Disorder and Moon Knight's Powers?

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

"Moon Knight" sees Oscar Isaac play the dual role of Steven Grant and Marc Spector, a man afflicted by a disorder that impacts his everyday...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Newsweek
Newsweek

850K+

Followers

87K+

Posts

784M+

Views

Follow Newsweek and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
ETOnline.com

How to Watch ‘Moon Knight’ — Marvel’s New Series Starring Oscar Isaac

Marvel’s darkest TV series yet is coming soon to Disney+. Starring Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight follows the first hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to struggle with Dissociative Identity Disorder. The show’s protagonist has four individual identities, though the series will start out focusing on the lives of just two.
TV SERIES
Collider

Ethan Hawke on ‘Moon Knight’ and Playing a Character That’s Malevolent But Completely Sane

With Marvel’s newest series, Moon Knight, arriving on March 30th on Disney+, I recently got to speak with Ethan Hawke about playing the antagonist, Arthur Harrow. During the interview, Hawke talked about how he ended up on Moon Knight, how Oscar Isaac wanted him in the role, seeing his character as part monk and part doctor, how he found the look and voice, why he needed to play the character as someone malevolent but completely sane, and how he’d been talking to Marvel about taking on an MCU role, but it hadn’t worked out till now.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

What is the Plot of Moon Knight?

The latest outing of Marvel on Disney Plus introduces a new character in the long roster of heroes they have released. Moon Knight is fast approaching with Steven Grant and Marc Spencer in knots trying to find out what is happening. As the titular character graces the small screens, here is the plot of the upcoming show.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Oscar Isaac
GamesRadar+

Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight accent was inspired by An Idiot Abroad

Director Mohamed Diab tells SFX that Oscar Isaac took inspiration from Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's travel comedy series. Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab has revealed that Oscar Isaac's British accent was inspired by the UK comedy series An Idiot Abroad. In the comics, Marc Spector AKA Moon Knight is...
MOVIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Reveals Brand-New Scene

Moon Knight just put out a mind-bending new clip from the Disney+ series. It seems like Steven Grant is terrified when he meets Khonshu in an elevator. Understably, Oscar Isaac's character is shaken when a shambling 8-foot Egyptian god is barreling towards you. In the first clips for Moon Knight, the sequence was played for laughs as the old woman getting into the elevator just politely brushed off Grant's strange behavior. However, in this bit from the show, the lady is clearly trying to get out of this interaction as quickly as possible. She manages to get into her friend's flat, but that's not the end of the trouble. Khonshu comes up behind the man and startles him again as the clip ends.
TV SERIES
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan weighs in after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at the Oscars: “He acted on impulse in a staggeringly stupid way”

Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on Will Smith hitting Chris Rock during an altercation at the Oscars on Sunday night. In what can only be described as one of the most insane TV moments of all-time, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. It came after Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle, with Will noting that her alopecia was the reason why he found it particularly offensive.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Disorder#Dissociative Disorder#Egyptian
epicstream.com

Moon Knight Director Thinks Marc Spector Could Stay in the MCU for a Decade

Moon Knight Director Thinks Marc Spector Could Stay in the MCU for a Decade. Moon Knight is officially set to join the MCU's expanding universe, the hype for Marc Spector keeps on getting bigger. Although a lot of confusing details about the series are going around, fans always wondered if the character will have a prominent role across the future of the MCU or will just remain as a side character.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Moon Knight Producer Shares Disappointing Update With The Show's Connection To The MCU

Moon Knight Producer Shares Disappointing Update With The Show's Connection To The MCU. With only a few weeks away from Moon Knight's digital release in Disney+, the hype for Oscar Isaac's debut in the MCU keeps on getting bigger. Moon Knight will be the MCU's introduction to the supernatural Egyptian gods and mystical creatures. The Disney+ series is reported to be the MCU's darkest entry in the history of Marvel while also exploring Marc Spector's disassociative identity disorder that gives him multiple complex identities.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Is Moon Knight MCU's Version of Batman?

A new character is set to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as the premiere of his very own origin series looms near, fans and viewers are curious whether Moon Knight would be a hero entirely new to everyone or would he be like DC’s Batman because people started to notice similarities between the two?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
PTSD
epicstream.com

Moon Knight Teaser Shows Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow's Villain Powers in Full Display

With the release of Moon Knight drawing near, various teasers come out each day giving hints of what to expect in the upcoming Marvel series and this time, the highlight is not on the titular hero but on his villain, Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow and his powers are in full display in the new clip, showing how strong he is gaining traction of members of his very own cult.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

We Need To Talk About Ethan Hawke's Freaky Moon Knight Character

Moon Knight debuted on Disney+ at the end of March as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe release for 2022. The series is different from the rest of the streaming service’s Marvel shows, as it lacks any tie-in character to the big-screen films. Instead, the two leads are Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant as the titular superhero and Ethan Hawke as the mysterious antagonist named Arthur Harrow, pursuing Steven for actions he cannot remember taking. So, who is Arthur Harrow in the series, and how different is he from the Moon Knight comics?
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Moon Knight': Oscar Isaac on Steven Versus Marc and the Possibility of More Personalities (Exclusive)

Oscar Isaac leads the MCU’s latest original series, Moon Knight, as the titular superhero with dissociative identity disorder possessed by the Egyptian god, Khonshu, and his multiple personalities, Marc Spector, Steven Grant and Mr. Knight, who all find themselves on a mythological (and psychological) adventure akin to Raiders of the Lost Ark. Aside from Khonshu, Isaac is tasked with bringing to life four distinct personalities as he jumps from Grant to Spector to Mr. Knight at any given moment in any given scene.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Nova' MCU Project Being Developed with ‘Moon Knight’ Writer Sabir Pirzada

Disney seems to be happy with Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Moon Knight, as series writer Sabir Pirzada is officially developing a Nova project for the company. While there’s little information about the project so far, Deadline informs that Nova will probably focus on Richard Rider, the first human to wear the mantle of Nova in Marvel Comics.
COMICS
Deadline

‘Jaws’ Making-Of Musical ‘Bruce’ Hooks Its Steven Spielberg: Broadway’s Jarrod Spector

Click here to read the full article. The Seattle world premiere of the Jaws-inspired stage musical Bruce has reeled in its Steven Spielberg: The Tony-nominated actor Jarrod Spector will play the young filmmaker circa 1974 as he confronts various challenges while directing what would become the most ferocious of all summer blockbusters. Not least of those challenges: the “highly dysfunctional mechanical star named Bruce,” as the musical’s synopsis states, referring to the robot shark that made filming a nightmare. Based on The Jaws Log, a 1975 nonfiction behind-the-scenes account of the film’s production by Jaws co-screenwriter Carl Gottlieb, the musical, directed and...
SEATTLE, WA
MarketRealist

Moon Knight is One of the Wealthiest Characters in the Marvel Universe

Marc Spector is a fictional character who was thought up by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin. Spector first surfaced in a comic, the 1975 issue Werewolf by Night, and his character has since taken on many personalities given he suffers from dissociative identity disorder (DID). The condition has caused Spector to create multiple personalities for himself including Moon Knight and Jake Lockley.
COMICS
Complex

Donald Glover Shares His Thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars Slap, Gives Update on New Music

With Atlanta’s third season now being rolled out, complete with a pair of Hiro Murai-directed premiere episodes, star and creator Donald Glover stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to give fans some insight on how his creative process has changed over the years. Expectedly, Glover was also asked about Will Smith’s Oscars slap, as well as the possibility of a new album under the Childish Gambino moniker.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
850K+
Followers
87K+
Post
784M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy