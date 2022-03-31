Rising Gas Prices, Supply Chain Issues Increase EV Interest 173 Percent

BOSTON (CBS) – Sharply rising gas prices are about to make your next Uber ride a bit more expensive. Starting on Wednesday, the ride-hailing company is rolling out a temporary “fuel fee.” The money will go directly to drivers. That means customers will pay about 45 cents more for each Uber Eats order, or up to 55 cents more per ride. Uber said it will re-evaluate the surcharge in 60 days. The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gas in Massachusetts is $4.35, which is about 86 cents more than it was just one month ago.

TRAFFIC ・ 18 DAYS AGO