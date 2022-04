OHIO COUNTY, WV — A history of firefighting in South Wheeling Station 4 is celebrating 150 years of being on Jacob St. "There's a lot of history here," Chief Jim Blazier said. "So for the last 150 years, our fire apparatus have been responding and going out all from this location to serve the citizens of South Wheeling."

WHEELING, WV ・ 18 DAYS AGO