Michael Kovac // Getty Images for NARAS

Richest billionaires in Colorado

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Colorado, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 12 billionaires in Colorado.

#12. Thomas Bailey

- Net worth: $1.2 billion (#2,346 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Aspen, Colorado

- Source of wealth: money management, Self Made

#11. Stewart Butterfield

- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,158 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Aspen, Colorado

- Source of wealth: messaging software, Self Made

#10. Gary Magness

- Net worth: $1.4 billion (#2,095 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Denver, Colorado

- Source of wealth: cable TV, investments

#9. William MacMillan

- Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,800 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Englewood, Colorado

- Source of wealth: Cargill

#8. Cargill MacMillan III

- Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,800 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Boulder, Colorado

- Source of wealth: Cargill

#7. Kenneth Tuchman

- Net worth: $2.7 billion (#1,121 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Denver, Colorado

- Source of wealth: call centers, Self Made

#6. Pat Stryker

- Net worth: $3.0 billion (#1,001 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Fort Collins, Colorado

- Source of wealth: medical equipment

#5. James Leprino

- Net worth: $3.8 billion (#783 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Indian Hills, Colorado

- Source of wealth: cheese

#4. Mark Stevens

- Net worth: $4.2 billion (#688 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Steamboat Springs, Colorado

- Source of wealth: venture capital, Self Made

#3. John Malone

- Net worth: $7.2 billion (#323 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Elizabeth, Colorado

- Source of wealth: cable television, Self Made

#2. Charles Ergen

- Net worth: $8.3 billion (#265 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Denver, Colorado

- Source of wealth: satellite TV, Self Made

#1. Philip Anschutz

- Net worth: $11.0 billion (#178 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Denver, Colorado

- Source of wealth: investments

You may also like: Where people in Colorado are moving to most