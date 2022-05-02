Alex Goodlett // Getty Images

Richest billionaires in Utah

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Utah, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 6 billionaires in Utah.

#6. Scott Smith

- Net worth: $1.0 billion (#2,543 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Provo, Utah

- Source of wealth: cloud computing, Self Made

#5. Jared Smith

- Net worth: $1.4 billion (#2,093 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Provo, Utah

- Source of wealth: cloud computing, Self Made

#4. Ryan Smith

- Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,927 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Provo, Utah

- Source of wealth: cloud computing, Self Made

#3. Scott Watterson

- Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,847 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Logan, Utah

- Source of wealth: fitness equipment, Self Made

#2. Matthew Prince

- Net worth: $3.1 billion (#979 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Park City, Utah

- Source of wealth: cybersecurity, Self Made

#1. Gail Miller

- Net worth: $3.2 billion (#946 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah

- Source of wealth: car dealerships, Self Made

