ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Got allergies? It's not just you

WAFB.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the article‘It would be great to represent my state, my city’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints. LSU great...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bruce Arians Is Retiring: NFL World Reacts To Crazy News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild offseason continued on Wednesday night. According to a report from NBC Sports and the Los Angeles Times, which has since been confirmed by Sports Illustrated, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is retiring from coaching. Arians will be moving into a front office role in...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
WAFB.com

Tyrann Mathieu on joining Saints (EXTENDED)

‘It would be great to represent my state, my city’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints. LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints fans hopeful and dreaming he’ll return to his home city. Southern passes halfway point of spring...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Saints Lsu
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The plan for Taysom Hill with Jameis Winston back on Saints

Taysom Hill filled in as the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in 2021 after Jameis Winston went down with a torn ACL midway through the season. Hill struggled as a passer, putting up a woeful 75.4 quarterback rating while still showing some effectiveness as a runner. With Winston...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Enemy Wanted Patrick Peterson, Too.

It took two months to become official after the end of the Minnesota Vikings ill-fated 2021 season, but veteran All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson is returning to the franchise for an extra season. Peterson, who will be 32 in July, joins a Vikings cornerback room rapidly filling up after weeks of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, March 31

For the first time in 30 years, lawmakers overturned governor's veto. ‘It would be great to represent my state, my city’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints. LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints fans hopeful and dreaming he’ll return to his home city.
NFL
WAFB.com

Taysom Hill moving to tight end position

Former LSU and current Ravens LB Patrick Queen speaks to elementary students. Former LSU star and current Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen was back in his home state and spoke at an elementary in Maringouin. La. to LA: Louisiana native officiates 3rd Super Bowl. Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:26...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Saints have made big decision about Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill has signed multiple big contracts with the New Orleans Saints, and at one point it looked like he was the heir apparent to the Drew Brees throne. That is not the plan under new head coach Dennis Allen. Jameis Winston is expected to start for the Saints next...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bruce Arians surprises with retirement, here's his final record against the Saints

Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians stepped down in a move to the Bucs front office, much to the surprise of the football world, tapping defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to replace him. Arians has been in the NFL for 30 seasons, and while only a head coach for eight years, he won a Super Bowl in 2020. He also coached tight ends for the New Orleans Saints in 1996. He’s experienced a lot of success, but not against against the Saints in 10 meetings (of course, none of Tampa Bay’s coaches have done well against the Saints). Let’s break it down and see what happened at both of his stops:
NFL
WAFB.com

Southern passes halfway point of spring football after scrimmage

Here is extra video from the first two practices of LSU spring football that we were allowed to cover. LSU football players talk about start of spring practice. BJ Ojulari, Jack Bech, Ali Gaye, and Myles Brennan answered questions on Saturday, March 26, about the start of LSU spring football practice.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jameis Winston’s Quote About His Talent Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston had quite the quote about himself on Tuesday morning. Winston re-signed with the New Orleans Saints right after they lost out on getting Deshaun Watson. Winston is coming off ACL surgery but is confident in himself going into 2022. In fact, Winston went as far as to say...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown takes another step to guarantee he won’t get signed

Wideout Antonio Brown told TMZ sports he won’t undergo ankle surgery until a team signs him to a new contract. After his nasty divorce from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antonio Brown is still looking for a new home. However, it doesn’t look like he’s helping out his cause at all. In a recent interview with TMZ, Brown sure complicated things for himself.
NFL
WAFB.com

Driving the Future for Louisiana's Kids

‘It would be great to represent my state, my city’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints. LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints fans hopeful and dreaming he’ll return to his home city. Tyrann Mathieu on joining Saints (EXTENDED)
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL head coaches by age, post Bruce Arians retirement

How old is every NFL coach? Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians Credit: NFL via USA TODAY Sports Bruce Arians has stepped down as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the news was a bit out of nowhere, it's not all that surprising. At 69-years-old, Arians was amongst the oldest coaches in the NFL. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, 11 years younger, will take over for him. With Arians' decision, and with all the new head coach hires earlier this offseason, let's revisit the ages of bench bosses in the NFL:Sean McVay | Los Angeles Rams Rams head coach Sean McVay  Credit: Robert...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy