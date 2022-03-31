Got allergies? It's not just you

Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians stepped down in a move to the Bucs front office, much to the surprise of the football world, tapping defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to replace him. Arians has been in the NFL for 30 seasons, and while only a head coach for eight years, he won a Super Bowl in 2020. He also coached tight ends for the New Orleans Saints in 1996. He’s experienced a lot of success, but not against against the Saints in 10 meetings (of course, none of Tampa Bay’s coaches have done well against the Saints). Let’s break it down and see what happened at both of his stops:

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO