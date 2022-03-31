ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Murderer's minivan ordered by west Michigan judge to be destroyed, victims' families invited to watch

By Wwj Newsroom
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyJgS_0evGNJEM00

MUSKEGON (WWJ) -- A minivan belonging to a man serving life sentences for the murders of two women will be destroyed, and the families of the victims are invited to watch.

A Muskegon judge on Friday, March 25, ruled in favor of the prosecution to allow authorities to destroy 52-year-old Jeffrey Willis' Dodge Grand Caravan, which played a role in his slayings -- instead of continuing to store it.

According to court documents, Willis believes he should be paid the fees from authorities for their use of his vehicle since his arrest.

Willis was sentenced to life without parole in 2016 after he was convicted of killing Rebekah Bletsch in 2014 as she was jogging along a rural road in Muskegon. He was also convicted of murdering Jessica Heeringa, a gas station clerk who disappeared in 2013 -- her body still hasn't been found.

The judge said the victims’ families will be invited to watch the van be put into the crusher.

A day and time for the minivan's destruction has not yet been set.

