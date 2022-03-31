ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Female performers slowly pry open access to Magic Castle

By Parker Collins
spectrumnews1.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The Magic Castle is an exclusive club — so exclusive, in fact, women have had a hard time gaining entry and respect. The Magic Castle is the private clubhouse for the Academy of Magical Arts. The AMA’s junior society is open for aspiring magicians...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

The Real Reason Dick York Left ‘Bewitched’

The great Dick York was best known and well-loved for his long-suffering mortal role of Darrin Stephens on the long-running magical sitcom, Bewitched. This high-strung normal fella was living with a witch —unaware of the chaos he was in for. And somehow, in this fantastical world, Dick York gave us an everyman. A gangly guy who loved his wife as much as he hated intimate moments with his mother-in-law. Ya know, a basic Saturday. And many people think the magic left the show, along with Dick York, in season 6 and beyond… losing his sharp comic timing, and chemistry with Elizabeth Montgomery. So why did Dick York depart an extremely successful sitcom, and how much pain was the actor suffering through while hitting his mark?
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Show#The Castle#Open Access#Performing#Ama#The Magic Castle
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
SFGate

Hallmark’s Mahogany Label Sets First Movie, ‘Unthinkably Good Things,’ Starring Karen Pittman (EXCLUSIVE)

The film, set to debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, sees a woman named Allison (Pittman) at a crossroads in her career and love life, in need of the love and support of her two friends Melina (Joyful Drake) and Reesa (Erica Ash). When they visit her in Tuscany, the reunion causes each woman to reexamine the state of her own life and relationships. While they have different personalities and perspectives, they know each other’s truths and help to make life-changing decisions. Jermaine Love and Lance Gross also star.
MOVIES
TVLine

Mae Whitman to Star (and Sing!) in Hulu's Musical Rom-Com Up Here

Click here to read the full article. Mae Whitman has locked down her first post-Good Girls role… and she’ll need to warm up her vocal cords for this one. The actress has signed on to star in the Hulu musical Up Here, according to our sister site Deadline. Set in New York City in 1999, the romantic comedy follows a couple who falls in love while working to overcome the fears and fantasies inside their own heads. Whitman will play Lindsey, who moves from a small town in Vermont to the Big Apple to find out who she really is. Up Here...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TVLine

Power Book IV: Force Sneak Peek: Is Kate Egan on Her Way to Chicago?

Click here to read the full article. To be clear: Tommy Egan’s loud, meddling and highly inappropriate mom isn’t physically in this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s Power Book IV: Force (Starz, 8/7c). But JP and Tommy talk about her so much — and so vehemently — that her undeniable presence looms very large over the whole proceeding. In the video above, Tommy’s recently discovered half-brother JP suggests that they give their mother a call to let her know what’s going on with her mom. But Tommy immediately shuts him down. “She ain’t the person you hopin’ for,” Tommy warns him. But JP counters that...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Katy Perry to Narrate Elizabeth Taylor Podcast Series: ‘It’s an Honor to Be Able to Share Her Story’

Click here to read the full article. Katy Perry will bring to life the story of Elizabeth Taylor in a new podcast series, which promises never-before-heard stories about the legendary actor and entrepreneur billed as Hollywood’s “original influencer.” “Elizabeth the First,” a 10-part podcast series narrated by Perry, is slated to premiere later this spring on all major podcast platforms. The series is produced by Imperative Entertainment in association with House of Taylor, which oversees the late actor’s estate, and Perry’s Kitty Purry Productions. Regarding Taylor, Perry said in a statement provided to Variety, “Like most people, I was attracted to her...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘The Prank’ Review: Rita Moreno Shows Another Side in a Minor but Engagingly Nasty Teacher-From-Hell Comedy

It’s set during the senior year of Ben (Connor Kalopsis), the kind of eager, obsessive-compulsive overachiever who prints out several backup copies of his homework assignments, and Tanner (Ramona Young), a hacker, high on energy drinks, who’s his equally brainy but less responsible best friend. These two exist in their own unpopular cloistered geek space. But then fate throws a curveball at the striving-to-be-perfect Ben.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Encanto’: Oscar-Nominated Composer Germaine Franco Talks Magical Realism and Female Empowerment

Click here to read the full article. Composer Germaine Franco has already made Oscar history with “Encanto” as the first Latina and woman from Disney feature animation to be nominated in the original score category. She’s also broken with tradition by bringing magical realism to the Disney animated musical, holding her own against four veteran composers: Hans Zimmer (“Dune”), Jonny Greenwood (“The Power of the Dog”), Alberto Iglesias (“Parallel Mothers”), and Nicholas Britell (“Don’t Look Up”). After being recruited by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who musically spearheaded “Encanto” with his eight songs (including the Oscar-nominated “Dos Oruguitas” and the record-breaking “We Don’t Talk...
MOVIES
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
Variety

Studio 100 Media Partners With ZDF Studios for Amazon Prime Channels (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Studio 100, a leading studio for kids and family entertainment, and ZDF Studios, the commercial arm of the German public broadcaster, have joined forces to offer kids and family programs on Amazon Prime Channels under the channel brand Pash. The collaboration on Amazon Prime Channels will kick off in the U.K., Italy and Spain, with further territories in the planning. The programming lineup from both ZDFS’ and Studio 100’s catalogs will include well-known series and kids’ brands such as “Maya the Bee,” “Mia and Me,” “Heidi,” “Peter Pan,” “H20” and “Find Me in Paris.” The...
BUSINESS
E! News

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Defends Cutting Key Book Moments From the Show

Watch: Bridgerton Season 2: All the Fashion You MUST See. Warning: Spoilers for season two of Bridgerton below. Fans of the Bridgerton book series may be vexed by season two. Why? Well, because some fan favorite scenes were cut or reimagined for the latest installment of the Shonda Rhimes-produced period piece, based on Julia Quinn's second Bridgerton novel The Viscount Who Loved Me.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe’s Knobel Whiskey: Buying a Bottle Could Earn You a ‘Spontaneous Zoom Call’ From the Man Himself

We thought it couldn’t get any better after Dirty Jobs star Mike Rowe’s Knobel Tennessee Whiskey was finally available for sale. But, Rowe has gone above and beyond for fans of his whiskey. Touching base with some Knobel Tennessee Whiskey fans in some spontaneous Zoom calls. And, the Discovery Channel host notes, future customers of Knobel Tennesee Whiskey are able to partake in this honor as well!
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy