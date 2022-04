According to an article in the New York Times, evidence that the ancestors of whales possessed hind legs and feet was discovered in the desert, once the Tethys Sea, located 95 miles from Egypt. Following the discovery, this is what Dr. Philip D. Gingerich, director of the Museum of Paleontology at the University of Michigan had to say in an interview for the New York Times: ''These limbs are vestiges of the whale's land ancestry - a dramatic link between a limb used for locomotion and the absence of a functional hind limb in modern whales."

