Presidential Election

'Biden has reversed every different aspect' of Trump's immigration agenda

 21 hours ago

"Every town is a border town," says Deputy RNC Communications Director Nathan Brand to Marc Cox on the Marc Cox Morning Show as he explains how the Biden administration is changing border and immigration policy.

"Title 42 is kind of the last piece of the Trump immigration agenda that kept our country safe for so long," continued Brand. "But [Joe] Biden has reversed every different aspect of it and we're on the final days of ending Title 42 here."

Title 42 was a policy that allowed immigration officials to rapidly remove migrants to Mexico or their native country because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

© 2022 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. | Credit Rod Lamkey PoolSipa USA

